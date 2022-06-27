JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three Richland High School recent graduates announced their college plans during a ceremony at the school on Monday afternoon.
The Rams will pursue their college degrees while participating in competition ranging from esports to cheerleading and track and field.
- Aidan McMahon, California (Pa.) University, track and field.
McMahon was a hurdler and relay squad member on the Rams track team. He also was part of four District 6 championship football teams at Richland.
“They decided to actually choose me,” McMahon said of California. “I was hurt at districts. They came up to me and were actually looking for me to run for them. I was really grateful for them to come and give me the opportunity.”
McMahon ran the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 400-meter relay and 1600-meter relay for the Rams.
“My best event has to be the 300 hurdles,” said McMahon, the son of Doug and Caroline McMahon. “I just started it during my junior year and I fell in love with it instantly.”
McMahon will major in electrical engineering.
“It’s a beautiful campus with amazing facilities,” McMahon said. “I’ve heard of a lot of success stories coming out of there, especially in my field.”
- Olivia Patrick, University of South Florida, cheerleading.
Patrick was part of the Richland cheerleading team that placed second out of 29 teams competing in the PIAA small varsity state championship meet. The Rams advanced to finish ninth out of 78 teams in the UCA High School national event in the small varsity Division II category.
She will take her skills to Tampa, Florida, where she will major in health sciences at South Florida.
“Our one choreo- grapher is the coach of the University of South Florida’s co-ed team,” Patrick said.
“He set something up for me. Whenever I went down there for one of my nationals (events), I went to their school, toured their campus and stunted with some of their cheerleaders. They really helped me a lot.
“It’s a lot different than high school cheerleading. They made me comfortable and taught me a lot. When I went to tryouts it was a lot better.”
The daughter of Shannon and Lori Nix, Patrick said cheering at a school with a NCAA Division I athletic program is a culmination of a lot of hard work.
“I started cheering when I was 3,” Patrick said. “I started at Turner’s All-Stars because my older sister cheered. She would go to nationals. Ever since I was little, I would go and watch her. She started stunting and helping me tumble. I just fell in love with it.”
- Preston Slagle, St. Francis University, esports.
Slagle’s go-to game is Super Smash Bros., a crossover fighting game series published by Nintendo.
“I liked the campus a lot and I liked the fact that I could double major,” said Slagle, who will major in computer science and cybersecurity at St. Francis in Loretto.
“The game I signed up for is Super Smash Bros.,” he said. “That will be the one I play my entire time at St. Francis.”
The son of Gary J. Slagle, Preston began honing his gaming skills at an early age.
“It just started with me playing video games on my own time,” Slagle said. “I grew better at it, and I just thought I could become competitive at it.”
