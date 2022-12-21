Three Richland High School student-athletes announced their college intentions on Wednesday.
Grayden Lewis will attend St. Francis University in Loretto and play football for the NCAA Division I FCS Red Flash.
Anna Burke will attend Wagner College and play softball for the NCAA Division I Seahawks.
Kendal Wadsworth will attend Edinboro University and play softball for the NCAA Division II Fighting Scots.
Lewis was part of three District 6 Class 2A championship teams and two Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships, including this season, when the Rams went 11-1 and advanced to the district semifinal round.
Lewis had a great start to the season, but suffered a season-ending injury at Central during Week 2. Lewis said he had ACL and meniscus injuries that he’s working to overcome.
“I’m about halfway through the recovery,” said Lewis, who had 1,762 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs in 35 career games. “I’ve still got three more months to go. My rehabilitation is going really well. I’m back in the weight room.”
He is projected as a safety at St. Francis. Coach Chris Villarrial’s program won the Northeast Conference title with a 7-0 mark, 9-3 overall.
“As soon as St. Francis contacted me, I instantly fell in love with the coaching staff and their energy and environment that they bring to the football program,” said Lewis, the son of Robert and Shelley Lewis. “Obviously, St. Francis went out and did their thing this year and were NEC champions. I think I can make an impact on their program, join them and have a great career with them.”
A catcher, Burke had a .552 batting average with a .606 on-base percentage and .793 slugging percentage in 2022.
She had 32 hits, eight doubles, two homers and 19 RBIs. Behind the plate, Burke had a .990 fielding percentage with 99 putouts as a junior.
She will join a Wagner College team that finished 19-29 overall and 12-12 in the Northeast Conference under coach Lindsey Ubrun last season.
“My recruiting process was a little different. I was recruited somewhere else before,” said Burke, who previously had verbally committed to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. “Unfortunately, they got a coaching change late in the game. I was about to sign my letter with them, but it just wasn’t a good fit.
“I opened up my recruiting again. Wagner was at one of my Team Pennsylvania tournaments. They had me on a visit and it just took off from there.”
Burke also is a standout on Team Pennsylvania, a travel softball program.
Her time at Richland has prepared her for the next step.
“I’ve made so many friends and memories with all these kids,” said Burke, who intends to major in nursing. “It really pushed me to be the best player I could be.
“It really led me to this.”
She is the daughter of Dicky and Amy Burke.
Wadsworth had a .386 batting average, .460 on base percentage, 17 hits, three doubles and 15 RBIs in 2022. In the circle, she was 8-4 with 84 strikeouts, 32 walks and a 2.30 ERA.
Wadsworth has a 12-6 career record with two saves and 124 strikeouts entering the spring season. She also plays for the Pittsburgh Tigers travel team.
“I think my experience at Richland will help a lot,” Wadsworth said. “(Coach) John (Ahlborn) has prepared me so much. All my teachers and teammates, too. I’m really excited.”
The daughter of Ben and Mindy Wadsworth, she intends to major in secondary education at Edinboro. Coach Dan Gierlak’s Fighting Scots went 8-23 last season with a 6-10 record in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“I really liked the community there,” Wadsworth said.
“They’re like a family. It was really nice to be up there.”
