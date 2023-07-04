BEDFORD, Pa. – Ty Stawarz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as Richland defeated Bedford by a 10-4 margin in a Cambria County American Legion League contest shortened to five innings on Monday.
Richland received two knocks apiece from Roman Fetzko and Cole Strick (three runs, double). Ethan Kaminsky and Caden Robertson (double) each drove in two runs.
Bedford’s Calvin Iseminger (two runs), Alex Kochara and Nate Whysong each collected two hits. Ben Gable tripled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.