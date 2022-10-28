JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland Rams built a commanding first-half lead and held off a ferocious Central Cambria Red Devils comeback in the second half to win 52-26 and clinch their first undefeated regular season since 2019 and the top seed in the District 6 Class 2A playoffs.
“Our kids have been through so many adversities throughout the year and I’m happy for these seniors,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “For them to do this their senior year is great for them and the program.”
Slow starts had plagued the Rams in recent weeks, but they reversed that trend against the Red Devils, scoring four times in the first quarter to build a 28-7 lead that gave them firm control of the contest early.
All four Rams’ scores in the first quarter came courtesy of Evan McCracken who pushed his season total to 29 touchdowns, tying the Richland school record for touchdowns in a single season.
A long 54-yard run from Sam Penna on the opening play of the game had the Rams’ offense in business right from the jump and McCracken broke the ice two plays later with a 3-yard touchdown run to begin his big night.
On the Rams very next drive after forcing the Red Devils into a turnover on downs, McCracken doubled the advantage with a 2-yard run.
Before McCracken scored his next two touchdowns, the Red Devils were able to cut into the Rams’ lead and stay in the game.
Elijah Villarrial helped the Red Devils take advantage of short field by punching in a touchdown from 3 yards to half the deficit still in the first quarter.
Any momentum the Red Devils hoped to gain from the timely touchdown was quickly lipped back to the host Rams as McCracken kept his big night rolling.
Just short of midfield, Penna dropped back and lofted a perfect screen pass to McCracken who used his elite speed to sprint away from any Red Devils defender for a 55-yard score to restore the Rams two-score lead.
“I just run and don’t look back,” McCracken stated after the game. “Our line does what they do every week, blocks hard, and does what they do every week.”
In addition to his three scores, McCracken racked up 187 total yards on offense to lead the Rams.
As the Red Devils were driving on the ensuing possession looking to trim the lead for a second time, McCracken came up with the highlight defensive play of night, intercepting quarterback Brady Sheehan and taking it the other way untouched for an 80-yard interception return and a comfortable 28-7 Rams’ lead.
Before the halftime break, the Rams extended that advantage once again, going back to the air and turning to the reliable Sam Penna-Austin Yarnick connection that has been money all season long.
Penna threaded a pass to Yarnick who did the rest of the work, breaking away from defenders and finding pay dirt for a 34-yard touchdown and a 35-7 halftime lead for the host side.
“They were stacking the box, so we knew we could throw the ball a bit,” Penna said. “The receivers got open and they’re great athletes and make my job easy.”
Trailing big and facing the prospect of a running clock if they allowed another touchdown, the Red Devils dug deep and fought their way back into the contest.
Taking the kickoff to begin the second half, the Red Devils offense marched right down the field and found the end zone. Once it again it was the running back Villarrial doing the heavy lifting, gashing the Rams’ defense and capping the drive with a 29-yard scoring run.
Noah Ritko answered back for the Rams on the ensuing drive, drilling a 30-yard field goal to make the score 38-14, but it was not enough to stop the Red Devils momentum.
Villarrial continued his big night, completing his hat trick of touchdowns with a 12-yard run that trimmed the Rams lead even further, to 38-20 still in the third quarter of play.
A successful onside kick put the Red Devils offense right back on the field where they capitalized once again, further cutting into the lead. This time the Red Devils went to the air with Nolan Wyrwas going up and over Yarnick to haul in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Sheehan.
“These guys don’t quit,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “I was disappointed how we came out and played but they came out of halftime and played lights out.”
Seeing their lead dwindled from four scores to only two, the Rams offense returned to the field looking to slow the bleeding and retake control of the contest.
They did just that with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns t0 put the visiting Red Devils away for good.
First, it was Penna calling his own number and scrambling in from 10-yard out to take some tension out of the stadium, then on the next drive, it was senior Hayden Lucas having his senior moment on senior night, scoring the touchdown that set the final at 52-26 and sealing an undefeated season for the Rams.
