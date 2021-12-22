Richland will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Thursday’s Laurel Mountain Hockey League game at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m., with the game slated to start at 7 against Bishop McCort Catholic.
Richland’s “All 30 Team” consists of Chad Davis, Ryan Unger, Tyler Maluchnik, Steve Campigatto, Zack Wesner, Bryce Bostian, Chad Fritz, Jason Vantroba, Todd Skowron, Ryan McCombie, Joey Patula, Brady Moran, Keith Skowron, Luke Olexo, Davey Layman, Adam Patula, Graham Rumsey, Jason Edsall, Jeremy Patula, Shawn Oxford, John Kamzik, Nate Adam, Ian Hill, Sy Holsinger, Jason Layman, Damian Hollis, J.J. Vasilko, Dean Carpenter, Andy Murtha, Kevin Bostian, Seth Stawarz and Roger Haney.
