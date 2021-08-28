JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A last second change of opponents forced the Richland Rams to adapt on the fly in preparation for their season opener on Friday night but they looked prepared to take on anyone in front of them with a 54-14 romp over the Penns Valley Rams.
With less than 48 hours to prepare for Friday night’s opponent due to a COVID-19 situation that canceled the originally scheduled game against Somerset, any last-minute adjustments made by the Richland coaching staff paid immediate dividends as the Richland offense put points on the board from the very start.
“We only really had one day to practice against what we thought Penns Valley would do,” stated Richland coach Brandon Bailey about the last-minute change of plans his team faced this week. “It was a whirlwind week, but I thought our kids responded well.”
Set up deep in Penns Valley territory by a 61-yard kickoff return from Grayden Lewis, the Richland offense made quick work of the short field and raced out to an early lead they never relinquished.
After moving the ball inside the 10-yard line, senior quarterback Kellan Stahl connected with Sam Penna for a 5-yard pitch and catch for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead after the point after sailed through.
That was only the beginning for Richland and its high-powered offense as they went on to score another six times in the opening half to build a commanding 48-0 lead when the teams went to the locker room. In total, Richland scored on all seven possessions in the first half, racking up 349 yards of total offense in the process.
Not only was the Richland offense able to rack up points almost at will, but they were also able to do so while showing off their loaded depth chart.
On top of Penna who opened the scoring, six other Richland players found the end zone against Penns Valley, with the first five scores coming from five different players.
“We have a lot of veterans at our skill positions, and they were able to move the ball around and our new offensive lineman did a great job,” said Bailey.
Griffin LaRue scored his first of three touchdowns on the night, taking a 13-yard pass from Stahl to make it 14-0 less than six minutes into the contest. Grayden Lewis followed shortly thereafter with an 11-yard run and Stahl continued his big night with a four-yard run of his own to cap a four touchdown first quarter from the hosts.
While Richland showed off its entire stable of talent in the victory, it was senior Stahl and LaRue leading the way. On the evening, Stahl completed 14 of 16 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns along with a rushing score to top it off.
Of those 14 completions from Stahl, eight fell into the hands of LaRue for a total of 148 yards and two receiving scores.
Like his fellow senior teammate, LaRue also added a rushing touchdown that came just one play after he intercepted a pass.
Coming off a big opening quarter, the Richland offense picked up right where it left off. Evan McCracken opened his account for the new season with a six-yard scoring run to extend the lead once again. LaRue wrapped up Richland’s first half onslaught with his second and third touchdowns of the evening to put a running clock in effect for the second half.
While the offense was lighting up the scoreboard, the Richland defense was turning the lights out on the opposing Penns Valley offense. Led by senior Aidan Thomas inside, the Richland defense smothered Penns Valley, holding them to under 50 yards of offense in the first half to go along with four sacks and two turnovers.
When asked about his defense, Bailey heaped praise on his coaching staff, specifically defensive coordinator Tim Ripple.
“Coach Ripple does a phenomenal job getting guys lined up and formulating a game plan and the kids executed perfectly," Bailey said.
Although the game was well out of reach by the time the second half started, Penns Valley kept battling and broke through with a pair of late scores from Ty Watson and John Meyer in the fourth quarter.
Easton Robertson added Richland’s lone second half score in the fourth quarter, sandwiched between the two Penns Valley tallies and served as the cherry on top of a commanding Richland victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.