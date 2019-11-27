Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 34F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.