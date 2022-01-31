HERSHEY, Pa. – Sporting an average score of 88.0333, the Richland Rams took home second place in the Class 2A small varsity division from Saturday’s PIAA competitive spirit meet at Giant Center.
Richland was one of four area schools to finish in the top 10 of the division, won by Lansdale Catholic. Following Richland in the local representation were United, which took fifth, sixth-place Bishop McCort and Greater Johnstown, which placed eighth.
