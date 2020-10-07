Greg Burke will be back on the basketball court at Richland High School.
Nearly three months after stepping down as coach of the Rams boys basketball team, Burke was named head coach of the Richland girls basketball program.
Richland Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd confirmed that Burke was named girls basketball coach and Matt Shaffer, a volunteer assistant to Burke last season, has taken over the head boys basketball coaching duties. Both positions officially were filled during a Sept. 28 meeting of the Richland School District Board of Directors, Kidd said.
“I’m excited and appreciative of the opportunity to coach the girls varsity basketball program,” said Burke, who led the Rams boys to three District 6 crowns, one Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and a trip to the 2018 state championship game in Hershey, where Richland finished as PIAA Class AAA runner-up.
“I’ve been at Richland for 15 of the last 17 years,” Burke said. “I’ve seen the ups and downs of the girls varsity program.
“With me resigning from the boys program strictly to spend more time dedicated to my daughter, Bella, with her sports in the fall, winter and spring, the opportunity arose for me to take the girls position.”
‘Help that program’
Burke’s daughter, Isabella, is a junior point guard and a key returning performer from last season. Greg Burke had coached his son Caleb, a 2020 graduate who was a 1,000-point scorer and among the top point guards in the region before signing to play Division I football at University of New Hampshire.
Greg Burke will be the seventh head coach of the Richland girls program since the 2012-13 season.
Last season, Jim Skiles took the head coach position just prior to the start of the schedule and led Richland to a 9-14 record against the tough LHAC competition and earned a District 6 playoff berth.
“I really looked at it as, if I don’t help that program and I don’t help those girls, I’d truly feel guilty about not taking my experience and the opportunities that I’ve been able to gain as a basketball coach at the boys level and give that same opportunity to the girls,” said Greg Burke, who had a 160-94 record with the Rams boys team since 2010-11.
Shaffer served as a volunteer coach on the boys team last season. He is one of the most successful Rams multi-sport athletes in the past decade.
Two-sport star
A 6-foot-2 senior at the time, Shaffer scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had a block and a steal in Richland’s 59-43 win over Central in the 2014 District 6-AA title game at DeGol Arena in Loretto.
It was Richland’s first district championship in boys basketball since 1975.
Shaffer also quarterbacked Richland to 36 wins during his football career. He was The Tribune-Democrat Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2013 when the threw for 2,410 yards and 30 TDs on a 12-1 team.
As a junior, he led Richland to 14 wins and a 6-AA crown en route to a state semifinal berth.
“I learned a lot. I couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity than to be a volunteer coach under Coach Burke,” Shaffer said. “I learned more than I ever thought I would as a volunteer coach. I was able to pick his brain at practices and games.”
‘Up for the challenge’
Greg Burke said Shaffer brings a fresh perspective to the boys bench.
“He got a taste of coaching,” Burke said. “He saw Richland basketball, Laurel Highlands basketball, District 6 basketball and the state playoff run that we had through a different set of eyes. I know he’s truly excited about this opportunity.
“Matt is up for the challenge. He was a winner as a player. I know he has a pride and a dedication to Richland basketball.”
Shaffer said he appreciates the program’s history and the foundation that Burke set.
“Where the program has come since before my time, being at the varsity level and seeing the different things the program went through,” Shaffer said. “The program now is at the point where it’s a household name, not only in the area but across the state.
“To have the opportunity to not only influence kids on the court but also help them grow off the court, it honestly means the world to me.”
