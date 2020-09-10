The Richland defense doesn’t mind if the Rams’ high-scoring offense grabs attention throughout the scholastic football season.
In 2019, coach Brandon Bailey’s offense scored 622 points, or 44.4 a game. Richland won its second straight LHAC crown, repeated as District 6 Class AA champion and advanced to the PIAA semifinal round before closing a 13-1 slate.
All the Rams defense did during that time was limit the opposition to an average of 12.3 points a game.
Opponents combined to tally 172 points, although 71 of those came during the final two weeks in the state quarterfinal/semifinal rounds against Bishop McDevitt (a 29-22 win) and eventual state champion Southern Columbia (a 49-27 loss).
“We just all jell together and work really hard together,” said 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior Nathan Kniss, who had nine sacks among 86 tackles from his defensive end spot in 2019. “We don’t take breaks. We don’t take days off. We just hustle all the time and get the job done when it comes to the game.”
Richland enters the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season with high expectations despite losing several high-profile standouts such as Division I recruit Caleb Burke, Koby Bailey, Trevor Tustin and Lucas Sabol.
The LHAC coaches poll had Richland ranked second, only one point behind Bedford.
“It helps a lot when your team has experience,” said Rams senior inside linebacker Jacob Sabol, who had a team-best 120 tackles and two sacks last season. “It helps you play a lot better when you’re under pressure.
“Even the younger guys coming up, we can see they have a lot of talent.
“With the experienced guys and the newer guys, we’re going to have a lot of success this year.”
Richland’s 3-4 defense is led by defensive coordinator Tim Ripple. The unit will feature physicality, experience and depth – Richland listed 48 players on its preseason roster.
“We have a lot of size,” said defensive tackle Connor Rager, a 6-3, 270-pound senior with 78 tackles and five sacks a year ago. “We have a lot of linemen who are all big, over 250. It’s going to play a key role having the big guys up front.
“We all work as a unit. We all work as one,” Rager said. “When we focus on the little things and keep doing our jobs, we all come together.”
Senior linebacker Bryce Batche (57) and defensive back Allen Mangus (50) combined for 107 tackles last season.
Junior defensive back Griffin LaRue had five interceptions and junior safety Kellan Stahl had four picks and 34 tackles.
“Tim Ripple is our defensive coordinator, a young coach who played for us here at Richland,” Coach Bailey said. “He does a great job. He’s coached in the WPIAL He played collegiately.
“We’ve got a good staff of position coaches who work with our kids and our kids buy into the system.”
Of course, the Rams offense carries its share of the workload.
Richland scored at least 50 points five times – twice scoring 62 points in a game last season.
Stahl completed 160 of 277 passes (.578%) for 2,993 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2019. The quarterback carried 83 times for 463 yards, second-best total on the team, and five more TDs.
“These guys have won 20 straight games in the regular season the last two years and got to play in a bunch of playoff games. Kellan’s very seasoned,” Bailey said. “He works hard and the kids on the team respect him because they know he’s not going to ask them to do anything he’s not going to do himself.”
Senior backs Mangus (41 carries, 362 yards, five TDs) and Sabol (45-242, three TDs) combined for 604 yards and eight touchdowns last season.
With Burke and Tustin graduated, LaRue (23 receptions, 304 yards, three TDs), senior Jordan Ford (9-181, three TDs) and Mangus (9-142, one TD) will be top returning receiving threats.
“Griffin LaRue is our most experienced receiver,” Bailey said. “He’s had a great offseason. He’s 6-foot-3, 195 and runs a 4.6 40. Excellent hands. Jordan Ford is returning at tight end, a big kid who had a lot of big catches last year.”
Senior kicker Autumn Facci returns after going 44-of-49 on extra-points and booting a 32-yard field goal for a total of 47 points.
The offensive line is big and a veteran group, with many of the same names as on the defensive front.
“Connor Rager is a kid that’s a full-scholarship athlete and he’s 270 pounds, a great football player,” Bailey said. “Bryce Batche is 250-plus pounds.
“Aiden Marshall is 250-plus. Nathan Kniss is very athletic and 225. Aiden Thomas is near 250. Those guys are big and athletic and they’re going to be a problem for teams that we play.”
