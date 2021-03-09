ALTOONA – All good things must come to an end, and so it is in the case of Richland’s streak of consecutive District 6 boys’ basketball championship game appearances.
For the first time since 2016, the Rams won’t be on the court when the finals tip off later this week. They bowed out one game short of a fifth consecutive trip to the title game, unable to keep pace with hot-shooting Patrick Haigh and Bishop Guilfoyle, 55-37, in Class 3A semifinal action on Tuesday night.
Richland was seeking a third D6 Class 3A crown in a row. The Rams closed the season 9-8, getting 13 points apiece from junior Trent Rozich and sophomore Sam Penna.
“We’re obviously sad right now, but we had a good season. First-year coaches and we had a young team. We tried our hardest, and that’s what matters at the end of the day,” said guard Charlie Levander, one of four Ram seniors. “We came out motivated. We won the last two district championships and we wanted another one, but, once they started hitting shots, things started going downhill.”
The Rams didn’t just roll over for the top seed, however. A 28-point loser to Guilfoyle on Feb. 19, Richland was tied with the Marauders at 12 after one quarter behind Penna’s eight points and only trailed by three midway through the second before Haigh swished back-to-back 3-pointers that propelled his team to a 10-point halftime advantage.
“We didn’t come out as scared (as the first meeting). We came out a little slower in the second half than we wanted to, but we were definitely a better team than we were in the first meeting,” Penna said. “We wanted to play for our seniors, and, know the tradition Richland has of being in the D6 title game, we wanted to be there, too, but it didn’t work out for us.”
It took Richland more than four minutes to score in the second half, enabling Guilfoyle to build on their advantage and lead by double digits the rest of the game. The Marauders’ length on a BG’s smaller floor made it hard to find any cracks in their 2-3 matchup zone defense.
Bishop Guilfoyle (16-3) made 10 3-pointers. Richland’s primary nemesis was Haigh, a 6-foot-1 sophomore and the son of former St. Francis University women’s basketball coach Joe Haigh. The younger Haigh went 6-for-8 from beyond the arc, finishing with a game-high 20 points.
“I was just looking to be aggressive and make the right play,” Haigh said. “I wanted to play with a ton of energy.”
Michael Woolridge added 13 points for BG. Improving to 16-3, the Marauders earned an opportunity to play Westmont Hilltop for the district championship on Friday night at a site to be announced.
“The big thing is you’ve got to shut down (the Rams’) penetration. Our matchup (zone) helps us do that. It keeps our size close to the basket, where, if you’re driving, you have to drive into that,” BG coach Chris Drenning said. “I thought Richland played really hard.”
First-year Rams coach Matt Shaffer said the postgame discussion focused on the positives and honored the departing seniors. He said there was no shame in being eliminated by Guilfoyle.
“I think we both knew that the winner of this game was probably going to have a great chance of winning districts. I’m definitely not upset playing that team, losing to that team. They’re very well-coached, very fundamental. They are a great team. There’s not much more I can say,” Shaffer said.
“We were supposed to just take our time and take good shots, but, once they got the lead on us, it was hard to keep doing that. We didn’t have enough time,” Rozich said. “After the first quarter, we were pretty confident we could stick with them, but they just kept making shots.”
