JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In a battle of contrasting styles, the Richland Rams improved to 4-0 on the season with a grind-it-out 21-14 victory over the Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers Friday night at Herlinger Field.
“Credit Coach (Pat) Barron and their players, they played hard tonight,” Rams coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We had to keep grinding and our kids made plays and we were able to come out on top.”
Richland began proceedings by winning the toss and taking the opening kickoff, but its typically high-powered offense found out quick the Hilltoppers defense meant business.
After moving near midfield with a pair of shovel passes, Sam Penna had this third attempt in as many plays intercepted by Nate Valente, ending any hopes of the Rams breaking the ice early.
Valente’s pick put the Hilltoppers’ run-heavy offense on the field for the first time with 80 yards of real estate in front of them. Over the course of the next 15 plays, the Hilltoppers offense covered all of it to open the scoring.
Exclusively keeping the ball on the ground, the Hilltoppers used a rotation of running backs to march the ball down the field and into the end zone.
Brayden Dean served as the primary running back on the drive, carrying seven times for 32 yards and capping the drive with a 1-yard run and a 7-0 Hilltoppers advantage.
“Those guys are awesome,” said Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron when asked about his stable of running backs.
“They’ll be the first ones to tell you it’s the guys up front paving the way and all of our guys worked extremely hard tonight.”
Dean was especially troublesome for the Rams defense, carrying 20 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
A good kickoff return set the Rams up already near midfield and just five plays later the score was even. Five handoffs to Evan McCracken swiftly moved the ball downfield, and it was McCracken punching it home from 5 yards out to level the score early in the second quarter.
Perhaps fired up from being pushed around by the Hilltoppers on the first drive, the Rams defense returned to the field and flipped the game on its head in just one play.
Joe Penna stripped running back Gavin Hockenberry and teammate Luke Feichtel fell on the loose ball to create a turnover in Hilltoppers territory.
A slow start had the Rams on the back foot early, but adjustments and a changed mindset helped the Rams flip the script.
“Calming our kids down and getting them used to that type of football,” Bailey stated. “It’s a battle out there, there was bodies flying everywhere.”
Six plays after the fumble, the explosive Rams offense was back in the end zone with McCracken carrying the load once again with some help from quarterback Sam Penna.
Penna completed a pass to Ryan McGowan for 15 yards then used his legs to gain another 12, setting up the Rams with a first and goal to go situation at the 10-yard line.
Three straight handoffs to McCracken ended with a Rams touchdown and a 14-7 lead.
This marked the fourth game this season in which McCracken rushed for at least one touchdown as the junior running back totaled 139 yards on the ground to go along with his two scores.
Taking the ball to begin the second half, the Hilltoppers offense looked like it did on its opening drive of the game. While still utilizing the run, the Hilltoppers mixed in a long pass play that went for 37 yards into the red zone where Dean cleaned up with a 5-yard scoring run to bring the game level once again.
Sides swapped punts on the next two possessions before the Rams offense found the end zone a third time to regain the lead, this time for good.
Sam Penna rushed in from 5 yards out score the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.
Leading 21-14 but with plenty of time still left on the clock, the Rams turned to its defense to complete the job. The Hilltoppers offense had two possessions after the Rams took the lead, but the defense held its ground, forcing two turnovers on downs to close out the 21-14 victory and keep their undefeated season alive.
