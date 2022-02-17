Every possession matters in postseason basketball. During Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinal matchup between Richland and Central, that adage rang true.
Richland, the second seed, outlasted the third-seeded Central Scarlet Dragons 48-46 to advance to Saturday’s Laurel Highlands championship game at Central Cambria High School.
The Rams will take on fourth-seeded Penn Cambria, which upset regular season champion Bishop Guilfoyle on Thursday.
“That’s a team that makes you grind out every point you get, and that’s why I think they’re so successful,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said after his team improved to 19-4 on the season. “They just take you out of your stuff. It didn’t look pretty, but at the end of the day, we grinded out enough points to get it done.”
Trent Rozich led the way for the Rams, as the 6-foot-5 senior forward netted 23 points. Griffin LaRue added 13 points and Kellen Stahl chipped in with 10.
The host Rams trailed 36-32 entering the final frame, but Rozich posted seven points in the fourth quarter, and LaRue scored six of his 13 points down the stretch.
Richland had only allowed one Central field goal over the first seven minutes of the fourth, but the Scarlet Dragons managed to hang around with tough defense.
“They’re a team that likes to slow everything down, and we’re like a fast pace team,” Rozich said.
“We knew we just had to execute on offense and get good looks.”
Central is a methodical team by nature, but the Scarlet Dragons started to click in the third quarter on offense to put more pressure on Richland. Central junior guard Eli Lingenfelter totaled 22 points to lead his team, including five made 3-pointers on the night.
Central outscored Richland 17-12 to take the lead into the fourth.
“We started out real strong in the third,” Central coach Paul Frederick said. “We knocked down some shots, I thought we defended pretty well, and we rebounded, because they’re a super athletic team.”
The teams traded the lead five teams in the early stages of the fourth quarter, before Richland was able to create some separation. The Scarlet Dragons never relented.
Central’s Hunter Smith hit a layup to make it 48-46 with 2.1 seconds remaining in the game, but following a timeout, Richland called for senior guard Kellen Stahl to throw a deep inbounds pass to Sam Penna to run out the clock and give the Rams the win.
Thursday was the second time this season Richland had defeated Central by two points, as the Rams came away victorious 55-53 back on Jan. 14.
“I thought we did a lot of good things, and I thought they did a lot of good things, too,” Frederick said. “I thought it was just a real tough high school basketball game for both teams, you had to earn your buckets tonight.”
Richland will now turn its attention towards Penn Cambria in preparation for the Laurel Highlands title game on Saturday night at Central Cambria High School.
“They’re a solid team,” Kaminsky said of the Panthers.
“They have five good athletes on the court at all times, they’re physical, and it’s going to be another game like tonight.”
