BELLWOOD – The Richland Rams never trailed on Friday night, defeating the Bellwood-Antis Blue Devils 54-14 in a semifinal matchup and book a spot in their fourth consecutive District 6 2A championship game.
After receiving the opening kickoff to get the game underway, the Rams needed less than 90 seconds to take a lead they did not surrender the rest of the evening.
On just their fifth play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Kellan Stahl connected with fellow senior Griffin Larue on a 41-yard touchdown to break the ice and put the Rams in front. This was just the first of four scoring connections between the two seniors on the evening.
“He’s been great for us for four years,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said of Stahl. “We got a lot of zero coverage in the secondary because they were trying to stop our run and Kellan’s great at distributing it wherever the opening guy is.”
Trailing before ever touching the ball was not in the Blue Devils’ pre-game plan, but they didn’t let the early deficit get them down for long.
Using a much more methodical approach than the quick-strike Rams offense, the Blue Devils marched down the field and answered with a touchdown of their own.
On fourth-and-goal, Zach Pellegrine hit Cooper Keen for the touchdown, but the Blue Devils still found themselves down 7-6 when the point-after attempt was blocked.
That one-point deficit turned out to be the closest the Blue Devils got to the Rams, as the talent and speed of the Richland offense became overwhelming as the game drew along.
Following the Blue Devils touchdown, the Rams quickly answered. Needing just a yard for a first down deep inside Blue Devils territory, Stahl decided to pick up everything left in front of him for a touchdown instead, giving the Rams a 14-6 lead.
A fourth-down stop gave the Rams the ball back at their own 23-yard line, and two plays later they were back in the end zone. Stahl connected with Sam Penna, who was tripped up just a yard short of the goal line, where Stahl cleaned up the remaining yard for his second rushing score.
It was more of the same the next time the Rams offense stepped on the field, making it four touchdowns on four drives in the first half as Stahl once again found Larue for the score and a 28-7 advantage.
It was a historic night for Stahl, who passed Marco Pecora for Richland’s all-time passing yards mark in the victory. Stahl needed 317 yards to break the mark coming into the game, a number which he easily surpassed in the first half.
“For him (Stahl), he needed 317 yards to pass Marco Pecora for the school record,” said Bailey. “We had that in the back of our heads, but we didn’t think he would have it at halftime.
On the night, Stahl completed 23 of 27 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns.
Add in his two rushing touchdowns, Stahl accounted for six of the Rams’ seven scores against the Blue Devils.
“None of those 471 passing yards could have been accomplished without those guys up front or the receivers making the plays,” Stahl stated after the game. “I’m proud of the guys for watching the ball in and the linemen for the great run blocking and pass blocking.”
Bellwood-Antis was able to slice the margin slightly before the halftime break as Cooper Guyer powered in and cut the Rams lead to 28-14 heading into locker rooms.
Getting the ball to begin the second half gave the Blue Devils a prime opportunity to cut the deficit even further, but their drive stalled inside Rams’ territory, and they were forced to punt it away.
From that point on, it was all Rams, flexing their speed and skill to put the game away with a flurry of touchdowns.
Stahl and Larue kept their chemistry flowing with a pair of touchdown connections in the third quarter, followed by a 38-yard blocked punt scoop-and-score from Joe Penna.
Stahl tossed his fifth and final touchdown pass of the night in the fourth quarter, hitting a wide-open Aidan McMahon to set the final at 54-14 and set a date with the Forest Hills Rangers in next week’s title tilt at Mansion Park.
