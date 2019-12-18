Upon breaking nine football records at Richland High School, senior Caleb Burke cemented the next step of his journey during Wednesday’s signing ceremony inside the library. Burke inked his National Letter of Intent to play wide receiver on a full scholarship at the University of New Hampshire.
“I’m very excited and proud I made this decision,” Burke said. “It’s very stress-relieving. I couldn’t have done it without all the coaches that I had and all the support I had from our community and our fan base. It’s truly amazing with everything that I have around me.”
Burke, who plans to major in business, committed to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program in September. The Wildcats compete in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA), which comprises power programs such as Albany, James Madison and Villanova.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout set new standards for receiving yards in a game (252), season (1,412) and single play (89); single-season receptions (72), career receptions (192); touchdown receptions for a career (43), season (23) and game (four); and overall touchdowns in a season (29). He compiled 192 career catches for 3,423 yards and 43 touchdowns.
“I’ve known him since he was five years old,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “Just watching him play, you always knew he was special. I think when he became a junior, he saw that his abilities could potentially get him a scholarship. I think he turned that up another notch.
“He increased his leadership and work ethic. He did all those little things to make him who he became, and that’s probably one of the best receivers to ever come out of this area.”
Burke has accumulated four letters each in basketball and football. The Rams won four District 6 titles, two apiece in basketball (2018, ‘19) and football (2018, ‘19). On the hardwood, Burke was the point guard leading the Rams to the 2018 PIAA Class AAA championship game. This past fall, Richland advanced to the PIAA Class AA semifinals, before losing to eventual champion Southern Columbia.
A 1,000-point scorer with 665 career assists in basketball, Burke finished his senior season with 72 receptions for 1,412 yards (19.6 per catch) and 23 touchdowns, while adding four rushing touchdowns, three passing scores plus a kickoff and punt return for scores. Burke thrived in the open field, where he could use his ankle-breaking moves to gain yards after the catch.
“He was so dynamic at receiver that you could just see him as a natural there,” Bailey said. “We just had to find ways to make sure that we were getting him the ball out in space. He understands the game. He has a really high football IQ.”
Two Rams will play for New Hampshire in 2020. Richland alum Collin Instone redshirted this past season after winning 2018 Tribune-Democrat defensive player of the year honors.
“Collin and Caleb have been good friends since they were young,” Bailey said. “We’re excited to follow them. New Hampshire plays in the CAA, which is predominantly one of the best conferences in the FCS.”
Burke is the son of Greg and Tammy Burke.
