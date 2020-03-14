Like many athletes throughout the country, Richland’s Daniel Barefoot received disappointing, though perhaps not surprising news on Friday.
Barefoot was in Lake Placid, New York, preparing for the USA Bobsled/Skeleton National Championships scheduled at the Mount Van Hoevenberg sliding facility.
The 29-year-old read what in recent days has become a familiar statement.
This one announced the March 20-21 championship event had been canceled “in an abundance of caution for the safety and well being for the community, partners, athletes, coaches, and staff” due to concerns over coronavirus COVID-19.
“It was expected with all the other major sporting events canceling throughout the country,” said Barefoot, who competes in skeleton, a sport whose competitors slide headfirst on a sled down an ice-track at speeds as high as 90 miles an hour.
“I’m in Lake Placid now, but our season is ended,” he said.
His skeleton career, however, continues on an upswing.
“Based off of the way the season has ended and where the rankings ended up, it’s apparent if I come back faster, I have a very good shot of competing for a World Cup spot, which is the highest tour,” explained Barefoot, a 2008 Richland High School graduate and former baseball standout. “I was on the tour right below that this season and everything went well.”
His ascent actually has been impressive, especially considering that Barefoot only began participating in skeleton after a Google search introduced him to potential Olympic sports that athletes might be able to learn without a lot of previous experience.
He signed up for his first combine in Bradenton, Florida, in 2016. Barefoot juggled a full-time, 9-to-5 job he had landed after graduating from Penn State University in 2013.
Since then, he’s worked his way from the developmental/rookie level, to the North American Cup Tour for two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19), to the Intercontinental Cup Tour (2019-20). His goal is to reach the World Cup Tour, which is the highest level and produces the U.S. Olympic skeleton team.
“This year, the tour that I made is two tours higher than the tours I had raced on the previous two seasons,” Barefoot said. “You’re racing better competition at different tracks. I’ve been on five different tracks this year.
“You’re adding the travel aspect and more in depth preparation. You’re starting to see faces you’ve seen on TV in past Olympics. You get to see how these guys carry themselves.”
This season, Barefoot placed fifth overall at the USA Team Trials and was named to his first National Team.
“I was definitely in a small state of shock,” he said. “I prepared well during the offseason but I had a poorly timed hamstring injury three weeks before the season.”
He finished ranked third in the U.S. and 36th in the world, up from 68th in the world a year ago and 101st two years ago.
“The season was full of new experiences,” Barefoot said.
“I made two separate trips to Europe. The first took me to three German tracks in Altenberg, Winterberg and Konigssee. The second trip was to Innsbruck, Austria, and St. Moritz, Switzerland. It was a lot to absorb, but gaining experience around the world is critical in making myself a more adaptable slider.”
Barefoot juggles training with his job at Bloc Design, an architecture firm in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The costs of competing at such a high level are extraordinary, with as much as $30,000 necessary for flights, hotel accommodations, car rentals, training runs, uniforms/equipment, food, sports medicine and gym time.
Barefoot is seeking sponsors.
He will return home for a fund-raising golf tournament at Windber Country Club on Aug. 1.
The ultimate dream scenario would include his earning a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
“2022 is currently my goal,” Barefoot said. “I think I have a pretty good opportunity if I prepare like I think I could.”
