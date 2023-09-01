HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Being unable to stop a dynamic run game was the story of the night as the Huntingdon Bearcats’ were defeated by the Richland Rams 35-0 on Friday.
The game started well enough for the Bearcats as they received the opening kickoff and had a solid first drive.
Quarterback Elliott Guisler had a screen pass on 2nd & 9 from their own 21 to Tyler Long to get the first 1st down of the night.
Faced with a third-and-7, Lincoln Miller got the carry which caught the defense off guard as he was able to run into Richland territory for an 18-yard gain.
The Bearcats drive stalled from there and they were forced to punt which resulted in a touchback.
Once the Rams took over, Evan McCracken had back-to-back 5-yard carries in what was the beginning of a remarkable night for him. Grayson Mahla also had two chunk completions on the drive to Austin Yarnick and Luke Feichtel which set the Rams up at the Bearcats’ 25.
The Bearcats caught a break with an offensive pass interference penalty, but McCracken weaved his way to the 13 yard line, setting up Mahla for a 13-yard touchdown pass to Arnold Mugerwa. Noah Ritko’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Bearcats next possession started at their 25 yard line, but proved to be short-lived as Geisler threw an interception to Jude Magerwa, who returned the ball to the Huntingdon 39-yard line.
The next possession proved to be disastrous for the Bearcats as they suffered 15-yard unnecessary roughness call, drawing the ire of coach Tim Lucko. His frustrations tacked on another 10 yards setting up the Rams on Huntingdon’s 10-yard line.
Easton Robertson ran into the end zone on the next play.
“I took ownership of that penalty, that’s on me,” Lucko said. “I just thought the kid (McCracken) was still moving, but I said to the kids I’ll learn from this I have to keep my mouth shut and go with the flow of the game, but at the end of the day we are getting there but I still have to do a better job of getting them ready.”
The Bearcats were able to catch a break on the kickoff as Long had a 35-yard return to set the offense up on their own 41 yard line. Ashton Steele took an 11-yard carry a couple of plays later to take the Bearcats into Rams territory as time expired in the first.
Faced with a fourth-and-3 at the Rams’ 37, the Bearcats handed the ball off to Lincoln Miller who was stuffed at the line of scrimmage by McCracken.
Late in the second, Mahla took matters into his own hands and raced for a 42-yard run, followed by a 20-yard sprint to the end zone to give the Rams a 21-0 lead.
The Rams onside kick was unsuccessful, but the Bearcats’ offense was unable to get things going, and were forced to punt.
A couple of plays later, McCracken took a direct snap and exploded for a 63-yard score extending the lead to 28-0 with just 15 seconds remaining in the half.
“We just try and take what the defense presents, and their staff tried to take away some of our passing game,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “That left us a favorable matchup for us running the football, when we see five or six guys in the box we are going to run it.”
After a Bearcats three-and-out, the Rams did not take long to find the end zone as Mahla threw a dart down the sideline to Arnold Mugerwa for his second touchdown of the night making it 35-0.
