CRESSON – With the biggest game of the season looming the following week, there could have been some speculation of a letdown by the Richland football team as they took on Penn Cambria.
A lot of schedule-peekers might have noticed that also undefeated Chestnut Ridge lay on the other side of the Penn Cambria game, but the Rams took care of the business at hand.
An interception on the first pass of the game by Penn Cambria led to a one-play, two-yard drive that started the rout for the Rams on the road. The game was about as good as done after the first quarter, with the final tally reading 62-8.
Richland’s Caleb Burke is listed as an athlete on their team’s roster and he played every bit of that role.
Burke intercepted the first Panthers pass, jumping the route of the intended target and bringing the ball back inside the 5-yard line. On the next drive, he then caught an 11-yard pass from Kellan Stahl for the second score of the game. Just 5 minutes later, with Stahl out of the game, Burke played quarterback and threw a 60-yard bomb to Trevor Tustin to completely open up the scoreboard.
Overall, Burke’s stat line read: two rushes for 53 yards, 2-of-2 passing with 87 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 76 yards and a score, and an interception.
Richland coach Brandon Bailey downplayed the injury to his starter Stahl, saying, “We had four different kids play quarterback and we have every bit of confidence in any of them.”
When Stahl was in the game though, the offense was on fire for the Rams.
In his limited time, he went 5-of-7 for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Richland offense was spreading the ball out, and Stahl was finding open receivers, throwing the ball on the first seven plays from scrimmage to start the game.
Defensively for the Rams, they held the Panthers to just 223 total yards.
They forced two turnovers, both interceptions, one on the first pass of the game and one of the last pass of the game. In between, the drives for the Panthers ended in either a punt (three), a turnover-on-downs (four) or a touchdown (one).
With his team facing such a good, well-balanced team, Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus had a game plan in his mind.
Though it did not seem like it was working initially, his team started to make some plays as the game progressed.
“Our kids played hard tonight,” he said. “We had a good game plan coming into the game and we thought we could run a little bit.
“We moved the ball a little in the second quarter and we made some plays.”
When the Panthers were able to get drives progressing, they always seemed to run into a wall after obtaining a few first downs.
“We have to do a better job as a coaching staff and at play-calling inside the 15- and 10-yard lines,” said Felus.
“When it gets down in those areas of the field, it squeezes down and it becomes more difficult.”
