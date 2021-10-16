Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 66F with temps falling to near 55. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.