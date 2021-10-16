A week after an unexpected Friday night off, the Richland Rams returned to action with a dominating 69-6 victory over the visiting Greater Johnstown Trojans on Friday at Herlinger Field.
“It’s no fun not playing on Friday nights,” said Rams’ head coach Brandon Bailey. “It was exciting to get back out here after waiting two weeks since our last game.”
Senior quarterback Kellan Stahl led the Rams offense onto the field to start the game and wasted no time getting to work. Needing just two plays and 29 seconds of game clock, Stahl marched the Rams offense down the field and into the end zone on a 26-yard connection with fellow senior Griffin LaRue.
This turned out to be a lead the Rams never relinquished at any point throughout the evening as they cruised to victory and one step closer to securing a home playoff game.
“We’re trying to get a home game in the playoffs and play another game at Herlinger Field,” Bailey said. “That’s starting to look like it will line up as long as we take care of business.”
The Rams continued to pile on the points, using a mixture of scoring through the air and on the ground. They even got scoring contributions from the defense with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns during the first half.
Up 7-0, Grayden Lewis made it a two-score game just over 3 minutes into the contest with a scoring run that was quickly followed by the Rams’ first defensive score of the evening – a 27-yard interception return by linebacker Evan McCracken that broke the game open.
Damoni Roebuck gave the Trojans a glimmer of hope on the ensuing kickoff following the interception return, sprinting 91 yards to paydirt to pull Greater Johnstown within two touchdowns.
Whatever momentum the Trojans gained from Roebuck’s big play was erased swiftly by the Richland offense, which showed no signs of slowing down.
Leading 20-6, the Rams offense ripped off six straight touchdown drives, effectively ending the game before the teams ever made it to the locker rooms for halftime.
“We’re fortunate we have an unselfish group of kids, and whether we ran it or threw it or a combination of both we were able to have a lot of success,” Bailey said.
LaRue and McCracken each scored their second touchdowns of the night on consecutive drives. LaRue connected again with Stahl through the air for a 62-yard score, while McCracken found a hole in defense and carried in from 18 yards out.
Austin Yarnick and Sam Penna each caught 13-yard passed from Stahl that resulted in touchdowns. Stahl’s connection with Yarnick came late in the first quarter which put a cap on a 41-point explosion for the hosts in the opening frame.
Another long run by McCracken saw him come up just inches short of his third touchdown, but Aidan McMahon cleaned up the final yard of work to further extend the Rams lead.
Damont Johnson gave Stahl a breather to take snaps under center, and he made the most of his chance, calling his own number and going untouched into the end zone from 39 yards out.
Wrapping up the scoring was the senior LaRue, intercepting a Trojans’ pass attempt and returning it 32 yards for the Rams’ second defensive score. It was Richland’s third interception to that point and one of five takeaways for the defense on the evening.
“Defensively we shut them out,” said Bailey. “They were in the right positions and made plays when they had the opportunity.”
