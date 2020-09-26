Coming off their first regular-season loss in three years, the Richland Rams responded with a 42-7 trouncing of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival the Bishop McCort Crimson Crushers on Friday evening.
“Proud of the way everyone bounced back and we were able to come out here tonight and take care of business,” stated Rams coach Brandon Bailey after the victory.
After swapping punts with the Crushers to open the game, the Rams offense came onto the field for its second series and began a run of six straight possessions that ended in a touchdown. On the legs and arm of starting quarterback Kellan Stahl, the Rams offense moved methodically down the field and capped off the impressive drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from Stahl to Jordan Ford.
That was only the beginning of a big night for Stahl who went 16 for 23 through the air, totaling 213 yards and two passing touchdowns. Stahl added an additional 61 yards on the ground, two of which accounted for the Rams’ second touchdown of the game to put them ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter.
“Kellan is a field general and he’s a throwback,” said Bailey of his quarterback. “He’ll look at me and he’ll tell me what he wants to run, and he’ll position our players to get them in the right offense.”
Up two scores and looking for more, the Rams offense kept the momentum rolling and piled on the points. Following a Crushers fumble around midfield, Stahl led the Rams offense back into the red zone where fellow junior Griffin LaRue took a toss from Stahl deep in the backfield and cut it up quickly for a 4-yard score and 21-0 lead.
What made the Rams performance even more impressive on Friday night was the fact they were missing two key starters in Allen Mangus and Jacob Sabol. Needing to fill those two big holes on both sides of the ball, head coach Brandon Bailey turned to underclassmen Grayden Lewis and Evan McCracken to pick up the slack.
“They’re good football players (Lewis and McCracken) they just need some experience, and this is the way to get that experience,” said Bailey of his replacements. “I knew they would have a good outing whenever they got the chance.”
Together, Lewis and McCracken combined for 155 rushing yards, including a 39-yard touchdown rush from the freshman McCracken to make it 28-0 nearing halftime. On the defensive side of the ball, both players factored in on a dominant performance for the Rams, highlighted by a Lewis fumble recovery at the goal line to keep the Crushers off the board.
Although the Rams offense needed no help putting points on the board, a gaffe by the Crushers just before the halftime horn set up the Rams fifth scoring drive.
When the Crushers punter received a punt snap with his knee on the turf, it resulted in a turnover on downs that Stahl turned into a 27-yard touchdown pass to Sam Penna on the very next snap to set the halftime score at 35-0 and leave the result only a formality.
With the running clock in effect for the second half, time ticked away quickly, but not quick enough to stop the Rams offense from finding paydirt once again.
Following the Lewis fumble recovery, the Rams drove 96 yards in 15 plays and put an exclamation point on their victory with a 26-yard connection between Stahl and LaRue.
An 85-yard connection between quarterback Trystan Fornari and receiver Amir Andrews late in the fourth quarter provided some consolation to the Crushers and helped set the final at 42-7 in favor of the host Rams.
Bishop McCort coach Tom Smith was unavailable for comment after the game.
