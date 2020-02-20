Richland coach Mike Naglic is confident that his four remaining wrestlers can do well at the Southwest Regional Class AA tournament, but he also knows that advancing to the state tournament in Hershey is no easy task.
“I think the Southwest Region, historically, has always been the toughest,” Naglic said. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. This is my 25th year coaching at Richland. The Southwest Region, if you’re placing in the top three, you’re getting a medal at states.”
The tournament, which begins at 1 p.m. Friday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, features 60 wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat’s coverage area. Each weight class features 16 wrestlers from across districts 5, 6 and 7. The top six finishers in each weight advance to the PIAA tournament.
Injuries forced North Star’s Alex Supanick – a three-time District 5 champion – and Westmont Hilltop heavyweight Max Yonko, who finished sixth in District 6, to withdraw from the tournament.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Clayton Lee and Chestnut Ridge’s Luke Moore will each move up a spot in the 152-pound bracket and Bedford’s Gavin Habinyak will fill the third slot from District 5.
Naglic is looking for Allen Mangus (138 pounds), Cooper Warshel (145), Jacob Sabol (170) and J.D. Black (285) to qualify for the state event.
A PIAA qualifier last season, Sabol (31-4) has two of the top 170-pounders in the state in his weight in Tyler Stoltzfus of St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and Freedom Area’s Trent Schultheis. Sabol doesn’t get as much statewide attention as those two, in part because of his style.
“He works out like crazy,” Naglic said. “He’s very, very good. He’s very tough – he’s just not fancy. He doesn’t get the oohs and ahs, but he just comes at you.”
Warshel (30-5) also will be returning to the regional, but the sophomore will be doing it in a Richland uniform for the first time, as he wrestled for Bishop McCort last season. His bracket might be the toughest in the region, with three of the state’s top four ranked wrestlers. Forest Hills’ Erik Gibson is No. 2 in the state, according to PA Power Wrestling, followed by Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Tristan Pugh.
“Cooper puts in the work,” Naglic said. “Wrestling’s his thing. He goes to Young Guns, he wrestles throughout the summer.”
A junior, Mangus (21-9) will be looking to place in the top six at the regional after falling short each of the past two seasons.
“I’m hoping this is the year he takes the next step,” Naglic said. “He’s made it to regionals each year, but he just hasn’t made that next step.”
Black, a junior with a 19-5 record, was a regional qualifier last season as well.
He’s in a weight that includes Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens, the second-ranked heavyweight in the state.
Naglic said that Black has all of the attributes necessary to beat some of the top wrestlers in his weight class.
“He has a nice shot,” Naglic said.
“He took two shots at districts and got two takedowns. J.D.’s very good defensively.
“He’s pretty good on the bottom.
“He’s a big kid. He’s not a small heavyweight.
“He weighs about 256. He’s athletic.”
