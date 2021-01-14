Laurel Mountain
Richland 7, Conemaugh Valley 4: Three goals in the second period helped the Rams break a 3-all tie and defeat the Blue Jays at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Thursday night.
Jack Lorence led Richland’s balanced attack with two goals and an assist. Gavin Lafferty (assist), Josh Slavick, Ty Stawarz (assist), Jonah Weaver and Bode Wise (assist) all scored for Richland (1-5). Connor Bethman and Aidan Thomas each provided an assist for the Rams, who led 6-3 after the second period.
Jonah Horner made 20 saves for Richland.
Logan Angus scored twice and assisted on another goal for Conemaugh Valley (0-2). Cam Lauer assisted on three goals. Austin Gentile and Jewel Novotny added goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.