After a scoreless first half, Richland came out inspired and controlled the play in the second half Monday, getting goals from Autumn Facci and Camryn Beglin, while teammate Regan Ribarich added two assists in a 2-0 victory over Somerset to kick off the District 6-AA soccer playoffs.
Isabella Burke made six saves to record the shutout victory for the Rams and give head coach John Facci his first playoff win.
“Somerset controlled the tempo in the first half,” Facci said. "I told my girls if they didn’t want to play after (Monday) to continue to play the same way in the second half, but if you want to keep playing you better pick it up – and they did.”
Somerset just couldn’t get one behind Burke.
“I think we had plenty of scoring opportunities tonight,” Somerset head coach Brett Gardner said. “We just had an off-night shooting, but we played fantastic defense. They fired a couple of shots there and they just snuck through.”
The Golden Eagles controlled the play in the opening 10 minutes, with Somerset’s McKenna Shaffer recording the first shot on Richland goalkeeper Burke at the 33:02 mark.
As the game neared the midpoint of the opening half, Somerset’s Willa Sharbaugh fired a high shot on Burke, but she was able to climb the ladder and make the save.
Just a few minutes later, it was Sharbaugh again getting behind the Rams defense on a breakaway, but her shot sailed just to the left of the goal and the game remained scoreless.
Richland finally was able to get into the Somerset end with 16:35 remaining in the opening half when Facci recorded a quality scoring chance on the Golden Eagles Nora Richards, who denied the opportunity with a great save.
The play began to shift toward Richland’s favor late in the first half as another quality scoring chance by Richland’s Beglin was stopped with just under three minutes left in the half.
Both teams continued the defense-first mentality and the game went to the half tied 0-0.
The pace of the play was much quicker to start the second with Richland’s Autumn Facci getting a quality shot on Richards just 15 seconds into the half, but the shot was denied again by the Golden Eagle goalkeeper.
Somerset’s Sharbaugh almost broke the ice just about a minute later when her shot hit the crossbar and nearly deflected in, but after several rebound attempts the ball went just wide.
Richland took the play to the Golden Eagles over the next ten minutes of play getting multiple scoring opportunities and taking a 7-4 advantage in shots for the game as the clock reached 28 minutes of play left.
Finally, at 26:20, the Rams cashed in when Autumn Facci was able to steal the ball from a Somerset defender and fired from about 60 feet away past Somerset’s Richards to give Richland the 1-0 lead.
“The seniors had a lot of motivation there at the half to not let this be our last game,” Autumn Facci said. “I just fired a shot and I found an open spot on net to get us the lead.”
Richland continued the pressure, keeping Somerset from getting quality scoring chances. The final one came with just over six minutes left to play, when McKenna Shaffer brought the Somerset faithful to their feet, however the shot was wide, and it remained a 1-0 game.
With just under a minute left in regulation, Richland’s Camryn Beglin iced it with a goal to the top corner of the net, setting the final at 2-0.
“I really wanted to get through to the next round,” Beglin said. “Our team was really behind us tonight on the bench and they really motivated us to keep going and we finally cashed in.”
Somerset ends the season with a record of 8-5-1 and will lose four seniors to graduation.
“I think the seniors are fantastic leaders,” Gardner said. “I think they deserved better than this. And for the underclassmen, we had seven or eight starting tonight, so the future is bright.”
Somerset sophomore Willa Sharbaugh thanked her senior teammates for being such great leaders throughout the entire season and wants her returning teammates to build on this season's success.
“The older girls definitely encouraged me all year and kept me going through the entire season," she said. "For the younger girls, they have to learn from this and come back better next year and be ready to be starters.”
