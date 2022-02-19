EBENSBURG, Pa – Richland outlasted Penn Cambria by a score of 82-75 in overtime to claim its first Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship since 2017. Saturday's game proved to be a thriller that featured multiple lead changes, a couple of buzzer-beaters, and an extra period.
Richland had caught fire in the third quarter and started to stretch a lead in the fourth, but some costly errors by the Rams allowed Penn Cambria to get back in the game.
Penn Cambria’s Easton Semelsberger came up with a steal and finished a 3-point play to cut the Richland lead to 67-66 in the final minute.
The Rams then turned the ball over on a backcourt violation, giving the ball back to the Panthers down a point. Penn Cambria turned to its star junior forward, Garrett Harrold who drew a foul and calmly buried two free throws to give his team a 68-67 lead with 16.8 seconds remaining.
On Richland’s next possession sophomore Luke Raho connected on a corner 3-pointer to send the Rams’ faithful into a frenzy, but before the celebration could start, Harrold’s last-second drive to the rim was good and sent the game to overtime.
The dramatics of the fourth quarter did not carry over into the extra frame. Richland outscored Penn Cambria 12-5 to come away with the win in front of a packed gym at Central Cambria High School.
“I mean this group of guys, they’re terrified of losing,” Richland head coach Joel Kaminsky said after his team improved to 20-4 on the season. “It’s just not an option for them. They turned it on and finished the job.”
Richland could have panicked in the first half. Starting forward Griffin LaRue was ejected for a flagrant foul and Richland fell behind by nine points in the second quarter. Penn Cambria head coach Jim Ronan believed that sequence in the first half was a missed opportunity for his squad.
“I thought in the first half we just didn’t play tough enough and gave them an opportunity to really believe,” the Panthers coach said. “We were up by nine and really could have put some pressure on them. We just kind of went through the motions for a couple of minutes and let them back in the game and from that point on they believed that they could win.”
Richland found that belief in the form of a 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Luke Raho. The Rams guard came into Saturday’s championship tilt averaging four points per game, but he came up with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers to lead his team in scoring.
“He was due,” Kaminsky said of Raho. “I said the other day he hits every shot in practice and he is one of our best shooters and he was due for this kind of night.”
Five of Raho’s 3-pointers came after halftime.
“I just knew we had to come into this game and make a big performance,” Raho said. “Penn Cambria is a really good team and we all came in and feel like we had to step up.”
The Panthers were led by a herculean effort from Harrold. The 6-foot-3 junior led all scorers with 32 points. In the game’s back and forth fourth quarter, Harrold posted 15 points and nearly willed his team to a win with a pair of go-ahead free throws and a buzzer-beater to send it to overtime.
“He willed us,” Ronan said. "Garrett gave everything for about five people tonight as far as effort goes and the will to win, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough.”
The overtime period belonged to Richland senior forward Trent Rozich. He went 6-for-6 from the line in the extra frame, and totaled 25 points, including a fourth-quarter dunk that got the Richland crowd on its feet.
Penn Cambria dropped to 19-5 on the season with the loss. The Panthers will take on the winner of Tyrone and Huntingdon in the District 6 Class 4A playoffs next Saturday.
“We had opportunities to make big shots and we just didn’t make them,” Ronan said. “They played really well, Richland played fantastic.”
Richland enters the District 6-3A Tournament as the second seed and will await the winner of Bellwood-Antis and Northern Cambria.
The Rams will enjoy the title conquest for at least a night.
“You’ve just got to bring it every day no matter who you are playing in this conference,” Kaminsky said. “We knew coming in with Penn Cambria being one of the most physical teams in the Laurel Highlands, I said it was going to come down to keeping them off the boards and grinding it out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.