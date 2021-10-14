EBENSBURG, Pa. – After failing to convert on supreme scoring chances in the first half, the Richland boys soccer team focused on making its final touches count in the second half.
The Rams took out their frustrations by scoring three goals in a span of 10:18 to begin the second half against Central Cambria in Thursday’s key Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference clash at Central Cambria’s Red Devilplex. Richland led by one midway through the second half, but Central Cambria was awarded a penalty kick.
Senior goalkeeper Austin Syfert made a sprawling save to keep Richland’s lead intact as the Rams held on and prevailed 3-2 in a matchup of two of the top three teams in District 6 Class 2A.
“Central Cambria is a good, quality team and you need someone to make a difference. There was Austin Syfert making a decisive difference in a pivotal moment of the game,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said.
Richland (11-2-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime after Cody Roberts scored on a penalty kick 4:41 into the first half.
Fast forward to 23:17 remaining in the action-packed second half when Roberts had another chance on a penalty kick trailing 3-2.
The junior sent a shot to his right, but Syfert laid out and denied the on-frame shot. Central Cambria, winners of seven straight games heading into Thursday, had a chance on the rebound, but Syfert gathered in the ball and cleared the zone.
“I thought about the first half whenever he shot to my left. I figured he was going to do the same exact thing,” Syfert described the sequence. “I went out with both hands and prayed for it.”
Richland is confident in its veteran goalkeeper.
“I’m just so happy for him,” Richland sophomore Evan Beglin said of Syfert.
“He’s the best goalkeeper in the district, I believe. He makes an incredible save right when we needed it.”
Central Cambria (10-5) later had a chance at an open net, but a cross went past the net unharmed.
“For us, a little unfortunate, but that’s a great keeper,” Central Cambria coach Jason Zaffuto said. “Penalty kicks are a guessing game.
“Their keeper is a very knowledgeable and good keeper. He guessed right that time. The shot was right and he was in a great spot to make the play.”
Beglin tallied two goals within 3:37 of the second half to give the Rams a 2-1 advantage. Trent Rozich sent a centering pass in which Beglin hugged inside of the left post just 37 seconds into the second half. A few minutes later, Tyler Swope set up Beglin, who blasted a screamer into the upper right portion of the net.
“I believe we just wanted to win,” Beglin said. “We just got that drive and then we just started scoring and scoring. We just had that energy that they didn’t have in the second half.
“We cleaned up our game way more than the first half and we finished it out.”
Central Cambria tied the game with 33:18 left. Roberts’ corner kick was booted in by Gavin Kolar, who left with an injury on the play before returning to action.
Rozich scored off Toryn Schmouder’s corner kick with 29:42 left. Richland ended with a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
“The first thing I can say is how proud I am of my guys,” Duryea said. “Going out and executing against a really good team in Central Cambria, they’re very good, they’re well-coached. Our guys’ response at halftime and then going out and showing the things we talked about and executing, I just couldn’t be more proud of their heart in that second half.
“We talked about at halftime finding two against ones and could we exploit some space and then we were able to do that.”
Central Cambria’s Wyatt Link made a leaping save on a shot just below the crossbar with 31:50 left.
Syfert finished with eight saves, including his final one with 1:30 left in the game.
“Just a great game in general,” Zaffuto said. “Everyone, I think, on the field that was in between these yellow lines played their heart out tonight.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
