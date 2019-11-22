Jonathan Black-Colin Pawcio

Richland’s Jonathan Black, center, and Colin Pawcio, right, celebrate with teammates after beating Bishop McDevitt 29-21 in the PIAA class AA quarterfinal playoff game in Chambersburg, PA., Friday, Nov.22, 2019.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

CHAMBERSBURG – The Richland High School football team defeated Bishop McDevitt 29-21 on Friday night in the PIAA Class AA semifinal round at Trojan Stadium on the Chambersburg High School campus.

The Rams (13-0) will advance to the state semifinal round for the second time in school history.

Next weekend, District 6 champion Richland will face District 4 champion Southern Columbia (14-0), the top-ranked team in the state and the second-ranked small school in the nation according to MaxPreps.

Southern Columbia beat District 3 champion Upper Dauphin 63-22 on Friday.

Richland sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 20 of 25 passes with two touchdowns. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion run.

Rams senior receiver Caleb Burke caught seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Burke, who has committed to the University of New Hampshire, also intercepted a pass.

Bishop McDevitt senior quarterback/safety Lonnie Rice, who is headed to the University at Buffalo, ran for 83 yards and passed for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. 

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

Tags

Recommended for you