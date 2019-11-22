CHAMBERSBURG – The Richland High School football team defeated Bishop McDevitt 29-21 on Friday night in the PIAA Class AA semifinal round at Trojan Stadium on the Chambersburg High School campus.
The Rams (13-0) will advance to the state semifinal round for the second time in school history.
Next weekend, District 6 champion Richland will face District 4 champion Southern Columbia (14-0), the top-ranked team in the state and the second-ranked small school in the nation according to MaxPreps.
Southern Columbia beat District 3 champion Upper Dauphin 63-22 on Friday.
Richland sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 20 of 25 passes with two touchdowns. He also ran 18 times for 85 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion run.
Rams senior receiver Caleb Burke caught seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Burke, who has committed to the University of New Hampshire, also intercepted a pass.
Bishop McDevitt senior quarterback/safety Lonnie Rice, who is headed to the University at Buffalo, ran for 83 yards and passed for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
