Richland graduate Cooper Warshel has transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to Pitt-Johnstown and will wrestle on the Mountain Cats team.
While at Pitt during the 2021-22 season, Warshel went 4-3 at 157 pounds while redshirting.
Warshel posted a 95-36 career record at Richland. He was a three-time state qualifier and placed eighth in the commonwealth as a junior and sixth as a senior in Class 2A. Warshel posted 36 victories as a junior in 2019-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.