Blackhawk’s Kenny Duschek (left) tries to get away from Richland’s Cooper Warshel in the 145-pound fifth-place bout of the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the Giant Center in Hershey. 

Richland graduate Cooper Warshel has transferred from the University of Pittsburgh to Pitt-Johnstown and will wrestle on the Mountain Cats team.

While at Pitt during the 2021-22 season, Warshel went 4-3 at 157 pounds while redshirting.

Warshel posted a 95-36 career record at Richland. He was a three-time state qualifier and placed eighth in the commonwealth as a junior and sixth as a senior in Class 2A. Warshel posted 36 victories as a junior in 2019-20.

