Richland graduate Morgan Gossard was recently named as the women’s indoor track and field team MVP at Westminster College during the athletic department’s 2019-20 awards announcement.
Gossard was named to the All-Mideast Region team for the second year in a row, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Gossard, the 2018 PIAA Class AA and 2019 Presidents' Athletic Conference indoor and outdoor pole vault champ, placed second in pole vault at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship meet and earned a berth in the NCAA Division III Championships, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19. The outdoor season was also wiped out.
The sophomore also ran a leg on the 1600-meter relay squad that just missed setting a new conference and school record. The Titans won their second straight PAC indoor team title.
