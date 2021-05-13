RALEIGH, N.C. – University of Virginia junior Ethan Dabbs, a 2018 Richland High School graduate, won the javelin title during the first day of competition at the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday.
Dabbs claimed his second consecutive javelin title with a winning throw of 71.45 meters (234 feet, 5 inches). After fouling on his first attempt, Dabbs made the winning throw, a season-best effort, on his third try. He was able to pass on his fifth- and sixth-round opportunities.
It was just the second time this season Dabbs has competed in the event.
