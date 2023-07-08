EUGENE, Oregon – Richland graduate Ethan Dabbs finished in 14th place in the javelin event at Saturday's USA Track and Field (USATF) outdoor championships at Hayward Field.
Dabbs' throw went 66.18 meters or 217 feet and 1 inch. He scratched on his first and third throws in the event. Curtis Thompson won with a toss of 80.92 meters.
Dabbs capped his NCAA career at the University of Virginia by winning an unprecedented fourth Atlantic Coast Conference title and placed second nationally in the javelin throw.
The Richland graduate won the 2018 PIAA Class 2A gold medal in javelin.
