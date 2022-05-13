DURHAM, N.C. – Virginia senior Ethan Dabbs earned his third consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference title in the javelin in style on Friday.
Also, the Richland High School graduate set the season's best mark across the country in the javelin with a heave of 82.92 meters or 272 feet. It was Dabbs' third throw and also broke the ACC championship, Virginia and Morris Williams Stadium records.
His third and final throw exceeded North Carolina's Roman Mitchell (234 feet, 8 inches) and Duke's William Kahn (234-0) for first place.
Dabbs also won ACC titles in 2019 and 2021. There was no meet in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2018, the multi-sport standout at Richland won a PIAA Class 2A gold medal in the javelin with a mark of 217-6.
Dabbs entered the meet with the nation's second-best mark. With his first throw of the afternoon, he set both an ACC championship and facility record, but did not stop there. After setting a new personal best in his second attempt, his third throw of the series reached 272 feet. Dabbs was able to pass on his final three attempts.
