EUGENE, Ore. – University of Virginia graduate Ethan Dabbs won gold in the javelin at the USA Track & Field (USATF) outdoor championships in dramatic fashion at Hayward Field on Sunday.
Dabbs’ initial mark of 72.99 meters (250 feet) after three throws was just enough to earn him the eighth and final place in the javelin finals. Sitting in fifth place after five attempts, it all came down to the Richland High School’s sixth and final throw. Dabbs saved his best attempt for last as he unleashed a throw of 81.29 meters (266 feet-8 inches) to claim the national title.
“It’s been a long year,” Dabbs said. “I got it done when it mattered and that’s what matters most. I had nothing to lose.”
Dabbs won his first national championship after an impressive comeback campaign for the senior who underwent surgery on his throwing arm in the summer of 2021.
The javelin thrower claimed his third straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship and finished second at the NCAA meet. He set ACC and ACC championships records at 82.93 meters (272 feet). Dabbs was voted Virginia’s comeback player of the year by his peers in 2022.
Dabbs won the 2018 PIAA Class 2A javelin title.
