CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Richland High School graduate Ethan Dabbs broke the school, meet and facility record at the Virginia Challenge on Friday.
Dabbs, a senior at the University of Virginia, unleashed a throw of 80.41 meters (263 feet, 9 inches) in the javelin.
Dabbs earned Atlantic Coast Conference outdoor championships in javelin in 2019 and 2021. He was an All-American in 2019.
In 2018, Dabbs earned a PIAA Class 2A gold medal in javelin.
