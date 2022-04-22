Ethan Dabbs

Virginia's Ethan Dabbs releases the javelin during the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. 

 University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Richland High School graduate Ethan Dabbs broke the school, meet and facility record at the Virginia Challenge on Friday.

Dabbs, a senior at the University of Virginia, unleashed a throw of 80.41 meters (263 feet, 9 inches) in the javelin.

Dabbs earned Atlantic Coast Conference outdoor championships in javelin in 2019 and 2021. He was an All-American in 2019.

In 2018, Dabbs earned a PIAA Class 2A gold medal in javelin.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you