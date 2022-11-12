New Hampshire redshirt freshman wide receiver Caleb Burke scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday afternoon in No. 25 New Hampshire's 31-28 victory over No. 22 Rhode Island.
Burke's 4-yard touchdown grab pulled New Hampshire within 14-10 with seven seconds left in the first half.
The 2020 Richland High School graduate finished the afternoon with two catches for five yards. Burke has accumulated 13 catches for 97 yards over six games. He hauled in a career-high four passes against Western Michigan on Oct. 1. His longest catch of 36 yards came against Richland on Nov. 5.
New Hampshire competes in the Colonial Athletic Association, widely regarded as one of the most competitive conferences at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.
• West Virginia redshirt senior linebacker Exree Loe tied a season high with eight tackles in the Mountaineers' 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Johnstown native provided five solo stops on Saturday. Loe also totaled eight tackles against Texas Tech on Oct. 22. He has 41 tackles this season, which includes 28 solo stops. Loe has two pass breakups.
The 2017 Greater Johnstown graduate has 173 career tackles, which includes 111 solo stops and 11.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two sacks over his five seasons.
• Chattanooga defensive lineman Shamar Jones has compiled seven tackles this season. The Greater Johnstown graduate picked off a pass against Mercer on Oct. 22.
Jones was a member of the Indiana University football program for four years (2018-21) before transferring to FCS member Chattanooga. His uncles are Artell Hawkins Jr. and Andrew Hawkins, both of whom played in the NFL after graduating from Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
• Youngstown State sophomore defensive back Tyjon Jones has 26 tackles in 10 games this season.
The Greater Johnstown graduate has 17 solo stops and a pass breakup this fall. Jones made five starts and played in nine games for the Penguins in 2021.
• Westminster senior tight end Damon Maul hauled in a 46-yard touchdown reception in his team's 49-0 victory on Saturday afternoon at Geneva.
The Cambria Heights graduate has five catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns this season. Maul caught two touchdown passes against Thiel on Oct. 15. Maul produced three receiving touchdowns in 2021 for the Titans, who compete in the Presidents' Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division III level.
• Geneva freshman running back Logan Kent has produced 499 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 66 attempts this season.
The Conemaugh Valley graduate has also caught eight passes for 213 yards and two scores. Kent has compiled two 100-yard rushing games, which included 160 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries on Oct. 29 against Bethany. He hauled in a 68-yard touchdown pass on Nov. 5 against Thiel.
• Waynesburg sophomore running back Hunter Cameron finished the 2022 season with 623 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 92 carries.
The United graduate also hauled in six passes for 47 yards. Cameron was named Presidents' Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 17 after he totaled 191 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries against Bethany. He finished second on the team in rushing yards.
• Indiana (Pa.) defeated Shepherd 24-21 on Saturday to claim the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference title. The Crimson Hawks are 9-1 this season. Indiana won its first PSAC championship game and first since 2017.
Richland High School graduate Aiden Marshall is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman on the Indiana roster. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman has played in two games this season.
• California (Pa.) junior linebacker Noah Dillow tied his career high with 14 tackles as the Vulcans defeated East Stroudsburg 31-7.
The Chestnut Ridge graduate provided six solo stops. The 2019 PSAC West Freshman of the Year and 2021 first-team selection led the Vulcans with 92 tackles, which included 45 solo stops. The 2017 Tribune-Democrat Defensive Player of the Year added 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
