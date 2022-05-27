GROVE CITY, Pa. – Grove City College sophomore men’s track and field performer J.D. Black earned College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Division III Academic All-District IV honors.
The Richland High School graduate advances to the nationwide academic All-America ballot. The CoSIDA Academic All-America teams for cross country/track and field will be announced in June.
Black scored in the throwing events at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) indoor and outdoor championships this year. He placed fifth in the weight throw (38-9.5) at the indoor meet. He also finished ninth in the shot put (39-3).
In April, Black earned fifth place in the javelin (160-2) and discus (131-11) at the PAC outdoor meet. He capped the 2022 spring season by qualifying for the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) championships, held in Bethlehem. Black took 19th in the javelin with a throw of 153-7.
Black highlighted his rookie season by finishing third in the discus at the 2021 PAC outdoor championships with a career-best throw of 135-4.
Black has also earned two letters as a defensive lineman for the Grove City football team.
In the classroom, Black has achieved a 3.89 cumulative grade-point average while majoring in biology. He has been named to the conference’s academic honor roll in both football and track and field, along with the Dean’s List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.