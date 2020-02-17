WASHINGTON – Waynesburg senior Dan Verhovsek won the Presidents’ Athletic Conference 184-pound wrestling title on Saturday. The Richland graduate recorded a pair of hard-fought decisions.
He started his day pulling out a 2-1 win over Washington & Jefferson’s Jaden Datz that put him in the finals against Thiel’s Dylan Proper. The two were tied at 5-all late in the third period, but Verhovsek was able to pick up a takedown with mere seconds left on the clock to win the bout 7-5.
Washington & Jefferson earned the team title by a narrow 106.5-106 margin over Waynesburg. The Presidents won their first conference championship since 1999 and their sixth overall.
Central Cambria product Austin Washic, a freshman at W&J, earned third place at 149 pounds. Washic collected a 13-2 major decision over Thiel’s Hunter Martz for bronze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.