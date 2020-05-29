NEW ORLEANS - Westminster College sophomore Morgan Gossard, a Richland graduate, earned All-America honors for the 2020 NCAA Division III indoor track and field season, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Gossard, a two-time NCAA indoor qualifier, was named an All-American for the first time in pole vault.
In lieu of conduction of the national championship this season, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division III Executive Committee made the decision that all individual student-athletes who declared and were initially accepted into their event for the 2020 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships earned All-America honors.
Going into the championships, Gossard ranked 14th with a mark of 12 feet, 3.25 inches. Gossard was making her second straight trip to indoor nationals.
The Titans now have 10 indoor track and field All-Americans, all in the women’s pole vault. Westminster has sent 13 NCAA indoor qualifiers in the women’s pole vault in eight straight years. Westminster was led by coach Tim McNeil and assistant and pole vault coach Bradi Rhoades.
Gossard was also named to the Academic All-District Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country NCAA Division III District Four First Team.
The team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in competition and in the classroom. The program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA.
Honorees selected to the first team advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced from June 22-25.
To be nominated for the CoSIDA Academic All-America program, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore with a 3.3 or higher cumulative grade-point average and be a significant performer.
