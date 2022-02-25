JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Richland High School boys basketball team followed a long route into the District 6 Class 3A championship game on Saturday afternoon.
The second-seeded Rams found their 3-point touch in the second and third quarters against sixth-seeded Penns Valley to overcome an early deficit in a 62-49 semifinal round victory.
Richland (22-4) made 11 3-point field goals, including six by sophomore Luke Raho, four by senior Kellan Stahl and one by junior Sam Penna.
Richland will face top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in Wednesday’s District 6 Class 3A title game at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Central Cambria. Bishop Guilfoyle beat fifth-seeded Cambria Heights, 80-76, on Saturday.
The Rams and Marauders split a pair of regular-season games, with each team winning on the road. Bishop Guilfoyle won 61-54 at Richland on Jan. 12. The Rams prevailed 80-75 in Altoona on Feb. 8.
“We just got hot. They started making shots,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said of Saturday’s surge. “That really stretches out a defense whenever you start hitting those 3’s consistently.
“We were able to get it inside to Trent (Rozich) a little easier. He was able to make the plays and run through the defense. He made great decisions with the ball as well, not forcing anything and distributing the ball to his teammates.”
Rozich poured in a game-high 19 points, with 10 of those in the first quarter. Raho netted 18 points, all from the 3-point line. Stahl had 12 points, also all on 3’s.
“They got hot tonight. They hit some shots. They’re a good team,” said Penns Valley coach Rob Irwin, whose 12-12 team will face Cambria Heights in the consolation game on Wednesday. “We knew that that was going to happen. We just needed to be a little bit sharper.”
Penns Valley led most of the first quarter with advantages of 4-0 and 12-6 after Zach Braught made a basket and converted a free throw with 3:08 on the clock. Braught had a team-high 15 points.
Richland stormed back with a pair of field goals by Rozich and Demont Johnson’s rebound basket to tie the game 12-all at 1:08. Rozich made it 14-12 with 23.1 seconds left.
“We were just executing. We went in and stuck to our game plan,” Irwin said of Penns Valley's early lead. “I think it took them a little bit of time to figure out what we were doing on defense. They adjusted well to it.
"They’re a good team. They did a good job with it. They’re well-coached.”
Braught hit two early 3’s to give Penns Valley an 18-14 advantage in the second quarter.
Then, Richland’s long-range game kicked in. The host Rams made five 3-pointers and converted a traditional three-point play in the quarter. Richland led 32-24 at halftime.
Raho hit three 3’s in the second quarter and Stahl connected twice from beyond the arc in the quarter. Rozich made a basket and free throw.
“It really helps,” Rozich said of the 3-point success. “I could just pass it out. I put a lot of stuff on my shoulders. It’s nice to have the ball go through the hoop for them.”
Richland used a 24-10 third-quarter advantage to pull away, as Raho made three more 3-pointers and Stahl splashed another pair.
“Raho caught a little bit of confidence,” Kaminsky said. “He is one of our best shooters. He just needed to get a little bit of in-game confidence. We’re a tough team whenever he’s hitting 3’s like that.”
