RURAL VALLEY – The No. 10 seeded Richland girls fell at No. 7 seeded West Shamokin 56-45 in the first round of the District 6 Class AAA playoffs on Monday. The Wolves (14-9) outscored Richland (9-14) 20-10 in the fourth quarter and will travel to face No. 2 seed Cambria Heights (20-3) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sophie Fusaro led all scorers with 18 points. Lydia McIlwain added 17 points and Shelby Cessna netted 11 points.
“Shelby Cessna hit two 3s that broke open a close game,” Richland coach Jim Skiles said. “We had to foul them down the stretch, and that’s where they gained separation.”
Jordyn Kinsey topped Richland with 16 points. Bella Burke finished with nine points.
Richland made its first postseason appearance since 2013. The Rams completed an impressive turnaround after the past three teams went a combined 9-57.
“I was real pleased with the progress we made,” said Skiles, who completed his first season. “We have no seniors, we’ll have everyone back. We hope to get further in the playoffs next year.”
