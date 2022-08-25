JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There is a new quarterback at Richland High School, a program known for producing some of the area’s top signal-callers over the past two decades.
But senior Sam Penna isn’t a newcomer to the Rams’ big-play offense and defense.
In the strictest sense of the word, Penna has waited for his opportunity to play quarterback after the graduation of three-year starter Kellan Stahl, who passed for a Cambria County record 7,278 yards with 96 touchdowns, including 2,777 yards and 35 touchdowns last season as the Rams won their fourth consecutive District 6 Class 2A championship.
But Penna has been a mainstay on offense as a receiver, hauling in 32 passes for 582 yards in 2021, and on defense, making four interceptions, including a huge takeaway early in the District 6 title game win over Forest Hills at Mansion Park.
“I’ve been the quote-unquote back-up all three years in high school,” Penna said during the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference media day at Trojan Stadium. “It’s been an easy transition so far. Coach (Brandon) Bailey said, ‘You’re the quarterback next season.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ I just want to help this team win.”
A three-time all-state selection, Stahl, who now is at Washington & Jefferson College, was a strong passer and a physical runner. On defense, he was a leader. Stahl earned Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year honors in 2021.
Penna is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, and can use his speed and athleticism to make plays.
“I’m a dual threat. I can still throw the ball,” Penna said. “Kellan was a dual-threat as well. He was going to run through you. I’m going to run around you. It’s a little bit of a different game there.”
Rams coach Bailey, entering his 21st season with a 135-90 record, has high expectations of Penna based on his three previous varsity seasons as well as this past summer’s workouts.
“Sam Penna, who is an outstanding receiver for us, has taken the majority of the snaps during 7-on-7 (competition),” Bailey said. “I look for him to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league.”
Richland returns playmakers Grayden Lewis, a senior who had 41 catches for 825 yards and rushed for 751 yards and 10 TDs last season, and junior Evan McCracken, who gained 488 yards on the ground and had four TDs. McCracken placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in May.
“Offensively we have a lot of weapons back,” Lewis said. “Me and Sam (Penna) are building a connection like Kellan (Stahl) and Griff (LaRue) had. We have a good bond going.”
Griffin LaRue is at Robert Morris University after his record-breaking career on defense and offense with the Rams.
“I have a lot of fire under me,” McCracken said. “I’ve been working hard in the weight room, and in track. I’m just hoping to come back strong.
“I like that we have a lot of weapons and we’re not relying on one person. If they have one good kid on defense, we have more than one good kid on offense.”
Bailey said the Rams have benefited from the past four years’ success, which has enabled the coaching staff to insert many players into varsity action in the second halves of games or throughout long postseason runs.
Richland went 11-3 last season with a fourth straight district crown and a trip to the PIAA quarterfinal round before losing to eventual state champion Southern Columbia for a third straight year.
In the past four seasons, Richland went a combined 45-7 with three state quarterfinal appearances and a trip to the state semifinal round in 2019, which was the Rams’ second straight 13-1 season.
“When you have a successful program you’re able to get some leads and play a lot of kids,” Bailey said. “We’ve always prided ourselves in making sure our next guy is prepared. Even though a kid might not have been a starter, he might have been part of many meaningful snaps.”
The skill positions will rely on the development along the offensive and defensive lines.
The big guys have been a key part of the Rams’ run of success.
“We have a couple kids back on the offensive line,” Bailey said. “Zach Hancock has played for us on both sides of the ball over the last couple of years. Darden Horsley has been a starter at center. Declan Piscatello is a junior who had a very good season last year.
“We had some other guys gain experience last year who have to fill in those gaps.”
Defensively, Richland has been stout. The Rams outscored opponents by a combined 522-206 in 14 games in 2021, an average of 37.3 to 14.7.
“Tim Ripple has been our defensive coordinator for the last couple years. He’s got an exceptional football mind,” Bailey said. “He gets our kids lined up and allows them to play fast. That’s such a key on the defensive side of the ball.”
Lewis and senior middle linebacker Brock Batche each made 90 tackles last season. Senior linebacker Jordan Nichols made 56 tackles with 12 sacks, which tied for the area lead.
“We’re going to continue with our 3-4 defense and bring a lot of pressure,” Bailey said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.