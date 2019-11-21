District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt emphasizes the slogan “brick-by-brick” in reference to the program’s steady rise under coach Mike Watkins.
The Royal Lancers (7-6) have built a successful foundation with a huge contribution from 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback/defensive back Lonnie Rice, a commit to NCAA Division I University of Buffalo.
District 6 champion Richland will face Bishop McDevitt in a PIAA Class AA quarterfinal round game at 7 p.m. on Friday at Chambersburg High School.
Rams coach Brandon Bailey knows his 12-0 team will face a huge challenge in Rice and the Lancers.
“You have a quarterback that also plays defense and is a Division I FBS football player,” Bailey said of Rice, who last week rushed for 163 yards and passed for 124 in a 28-13 win over Dunmore. “They have a lot of really good football players at every position. There really is no weak link. They’re young but ultra talented.”
The Lancers have six losses, but those came against some of the top big schools in the state. Bishop McDevitt competes in the Blue Division of the highly-touted Philadelphia Catholic League.
“That’s probably the best conference in all of football. There are two divisions,” Bailey said. “St. Joseph’s Prep is the No. 1 team in 6A in Pennsylvania. Neumann Goretti is a team in the conference. They’re 7-6, but they’re playing teams that have guys who are going to Oregon and Alabama.”
The winner of Friday’s game will advance to face the victor of Friday’s quarterfinal between District 3 champion Upper Dauphin (12-0) and District 4 winner Southern Columbia (13-0). Southern Columbia (first), Richland (third), Upper Dauphin (fifth) and Bishop McDevitt (honorable mention) all appear in the PennLive.com state rankings in Class AA. This week, Richland broke into the MaxPreps Small School national rankings at No. 25, and Southern Columbia is second in the nation.
“Bishop McDevitt has a lot of star athletes,” Richland senior linebacker Lucas Sabol said. “They’re real fast. Their quarterback is good. He’s what really makes their offense go. Their wide receivers are nice. Their running backs are nice.”
Corey Downing-Wright had three catches for 61 yards last week for the Lancers. Junior Jon Luke Peaker is a 5-9, 175-pound running back.
On defense, 6-3, 220-pound senior defensive end Tyrone Fowler was named Philadelphia Catholic League Player of the Week after making nine tackles with six solo stops and two sacks against Dunmore.
Senior linebacker Devyn Clair, senior cornerback Julian Jordan and senior safety Justin Piper also are key contributors.
“Their quarterback,” Rams junior linebacker Jacob Sabol said. “If we can do a good job of keeping him in check and knowing where he’s at, I think we should be able to have a good game. Our defensive line is going to have a big job this week but I think they can get it done.”
The Rams improvised last week after sophomore quarterback Kellan Stahl injured his wrist and couldn’t pass. Stahl remained in the game on defense, but senior receiver Caleb Burke moved to quarterback.
Burke, who had thrown five passes all season, completed 5 of 8 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The University of New Hampshire commit also caught a TD pass from Stahl and ran for another score.
“He just came out and played like it was backyard football,” Bailey said. “They have good chemistry. These kids love each other and they want to play for each other.”
Stahl practiced with the team throughout the week and Bailey listed his quarterback/linebacker as “probable” for the playoff game. The coach didn’t say whether or not Stahl would be at quarterback on offense.
