The Richland High School football team earned national recognition after successfully defending its District 6 Class AA title on Friday.
Richland entered the MaxPreps Small Schools Top-25 national high school football rankings. The 12-0 Rams are at No. 25 entering their PIAA Class AA quarterfinal playoff game against District 12 champion Bishop McDevitt (7-6) on Friday at Chambersburg High School.
“National recognition is great for our kids and great for our program,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We’ve never been recognized on a national basis, so we’re excited. At the same time, we’re going to work and getting ready for Friday night.”
Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth, California, is ranked first. Southern Columbia, another PIAA quarterfinalist, is second in the national rankings and the only other Pennsylvania school in the poll.
Richland senior receiver/quarterback Caleb Burke learned of the ranking on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s tremendous,” Burke said.
“We’ve worked our butts off over the years. Coach Bailey does a great job. Coach (Tim) Ripple, our whole coaching staff does a great job of getting us prepared and getting us where we need to be for each game.”
Richland defeated Ligonier Valley 34-6 last Friday at Mansion Park in a rematch of the 2018 6-AA title game also won by the the LHAC squad.
