STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Richland juniors Logan Gossard and Evan McCracken each earned gold medals at Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association indoor championships.
Gossard cleared 15 feet-6 inches in pole vault for first place. Gossard won the 2022 PIAA Class 2A title in the same event.
McCracken clocked a time of 6.8 seconds in the 60-meter dash to edge Danville senior Jackson Clarke (6.84).
McCracken posted the third-best time (6.92) in his preliminary race and the fastest mark in the semifinals (6.85).
Homer-Center senior Justley Sharp took first place with a heave of 44-6 in the shot put. Sharp will attend Bucknell University on a track and field scholarship.
