JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The playoff atmosphere brought out some of the best basketball Richland had played this entire season.
The No. 8-seeded Rams shot nearly 60% from the floor and buried 13 3-pointers as Richland coasted to a lopsided 73-35 victory over No. 9 seed Philipsburg-Osceola in the District 6 Class 3A play-in game Tuesday night.
“We did it at the right time,” Richland coach Joel Kaminsky said. “We had a game like this earlier in the year. We have the firepower to do it. We just have to be able to bring it at the right time. There was a lot of unselfish basketball out there that led to the open shots.”
Richland (11-12) advances to the quarterfinal round against top-seed Bishop Guilfoyle Guilfoyle on Friday night.
The Marauders cruised by the Rams twice during the regular season, posting a 73-35 victory on Dec. 16 before claiming a 75-47 win on Feb. 1.
“We’re going to have to play like we did today,” Rams senior Sam Penna said. “We have to forget the last couple times we played them. We know we can compete with them. It’s not going to be easy. They’re one of the best teams in the area, but we know we are, too.”
Richland started the game by hitting six 3-pointers in the first quarter that helped put Philipsburg-Osceola in a 22-8 hole after the opening frame.
The Mounties (10-13) tallied a basket from Nick Johnson to begin the second, cutting the deficit to 12, but Philipsburg-Osceola never got any closer.
The Rams made their first five shots of the second quarter on the way to building a 38-21 lead at halftime. Richland then hit four straight treys coming out of the break and added its only two free throws to blow the game open at 52-23.
Tyler Kane’s first bucket of the contest for the Rams set the running clock into effect with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Our offense is very good,” said Richland junior Declan Piscatello, who drained six 3-pointers for a game-high 18 points. “Obviously, we took a couple stupid shots. It happens, but overall, we had a great game. We know we have to shoot with confidence and good things will happen. That’s what we did tonight. We know our offense can produce like this any game.”
Luke Raho nearly matched Piscatello with 17 points on five triples for the Rams. Penna tallied 13 points, while Brady Huss added nine.
Overall, Richland was 29 of 50 (58%) from the floor. The Rams made their first four shot attempts in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
“We honestly couldn’t do anything with them,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach T.J. Anderson said of Richland. “Tonight was their night. They shot the ball well. They played well and they executed well. I didn’t think we matched their intensity.”
Defensively, Richland stifled Philipsburg-Osceola with a 1-2-2 set, as the Rams forced 20 Mounties turnovers, five in each quarter. Penna recorded six steals.
The Mounties were held to just five shot attempts in the opening frame and zero made field goals in the fourth quarter.
Philipsburg-Osceola was 10-for-32 from the field overall, while going 14 of 21 at the foul line.
“We’ve been starting to run this defense all year,” Penna said. “Coach Joel has put in a great game plan for us. We’ve been working it in, running it at practice constantly, and we’ve kind of found our niche with it.”
Kaminsky said his group will work on carrying this performance over the next two days of practice and into Friday’s matchup with the Marauders.
Richland defeated Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the 2022 district title game.
“Hey, there’s nothing left to lose here,” Kaminsky said. “It ought to be a good one. We’re playing a very good team. We got to match up in a thrilling championship game last year, so I’m sure they’re ready to put us away, but we’ll be ready out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.