JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On a chilly evening at Herlinger Field, the Richland Rams began their quest for a fourth consecutive district title with a dominating 50-16 victory over the sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon Rockets in a District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal.
While there was very little doubt about the outcome for most of the night, it took the Rams offense some time to get on track in the early going.
Kellan Stahl dashed 20-yards on the Rams first possession to give the hosts an early lead following a botched punt attempt from the Rockets, but all the Rams could produce following the opening score was a pair of turnover on downs as they clinged to a 7-0 lead late into the first quarter.
“We were just misfiring early on,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said.
“Whether it was throwing the ball too long or dropping a pass we wanted to get that going so we could have some confidence.”
While the offense worked out the kinks, the Rams defense kept the Rockets at bay and gave the offense short fields to work with. Finally, it all paid off with less than 90 seconds remaining in the opening quarter when the Rams returned to the end zone, once again courtesy of Stahl.
Calling his own number a second time, Stahl found a seam and waltzed across the goal line to double the Rams lead, kicking the offense into high gear at the same time.
Following Stahl’s second score, the Rams offense then tore off a sequence of eight plays, four of which resulted in touchdowns and took just over six minutes of game clock to complete. A stretch that put the game fully out of reach heading into halftime.
“We just weren’t clicking in the first quarter, and we got that rolling and got out to a big lead at the half and were able to cruise in the second half,” Bailey said.
Demont Johnson recovered a fumble after a failed trick play by the Rockets and Griffin LaRue took advantage of another short field with a 2-yard touchdown run on an end around.
Two plays after forcing a Rockets punt, Stahl completed his hat trick of touchdown runs with a spectacular effort, staying on his feet after breaking multiple tackles and reached the corner of the end zone before any defender could push him out of bounds.
On the very next Rams offensive snap after another defensive stop, Stahl connected with a wide-open Sam Penna behind the Rockets defense for a 62-yard score that further built the lead.
Stahl continued his big night just a few plays later, finding Grayden Lewis who made an acrobatic catch near the pylon for another Rams touchdown that pushed the lead to 42-0, still in the first half.
Playing his final game at Herlinger Field, Stahl put on one final show for the home fans, scoring three touchdowns with the legs along with another two through the air all the while amassing 260 yards of total offense.
Starting the second half with a big lead and just looking to stay healthy for next week’s semifinals, the Rams starters only played one series after halftime, once again resulting in a touchdown.
Typically a lineman, senior Aidan Thomas was placed in the backfield, took a handoff and powered through the Rockets defense for the first touchdown of his varsity career.
Still playing with pride to the very end, the Rockets were able to spoil the Rams shutout bid with a pair of four quarter touchdown runs from Nate Myers that set the final and sent the Rams into the semifinals and a meeting with No. 2 seed Bellwood-Antis.
Looking ahead, Bailey knows a tough test awaits his team next week.
“We have to go there, so it’s on their grass field and we have to play a formidable opponent,” Bailey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.