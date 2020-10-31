BELLWOOD – The Richland Rams don’t have to dress up for Halloween. The Rams are plenty scary just being themselves.
Richland held previously undefeated Bellwood-Antis, which hadn’t scored fewer than 35 points in its first six games, to 78 yards in total offense as it punched its ticket into its third straight District 6 Class AA football championship game, 29-0, at a cold, drizzly Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
Ram junior quarterback Kellan Stahl accounted for 290 yards in total offense – 195 passing, 95 rushing – and threw two touchdown passes while running for another. It was Richland’s sixth straight win after a 1-1 start; as the No. 4 seed, it will play the winner of Saturday’s Cambria Heights-Marion Center game for the district title next week.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence. We want to be the three-time district champion,” said Stahl, whose second touchdown connection of the night to Sam Penna of 40 yards with 5:09 left set the final. “Even though the game was at their field and in their conditions, we just physically manhandled them from start to finish.”
Since dropping a 27-20 decision to Bedford on Sept. 18, Richland has outscored opponents 276-41. The Rams’ closest call in that run was 28 points, and this was the first time in that span they haven’t scored at least 42 points.
“We lost Allen Mangus and Jake Sabol those first two weeks, and they were three- and four-year starters. I think it took us a little to kind of figure out and redefine who we were as a football team,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “We got on a roll, and I’m proud of them.”
Richland’s identity seems to be being able to morph into the shape of whatever it needs to be to get the job done most efficiently. Bellwood earned the top seed in the playoffs by averaging more than 314 yards per game rushing and allowing just 48 points in its six wins.
The Rams essentially beat Bellwood at its own game, establishing a hard-grinding running game to set up the passing attack later while smothering the Blue Devils with gang-tackling and a fierce pass rush.
“We got the momentum going our way, and, the rest of the game, we didn’t stop,” said senior two-way lineman Aiden Marshall. “We had to prove something this year, because we lost some key players, but I think we did prove ourselves.”
This was Richland’s second shutout in three weeks, and the Rams only have allowed more than 13 points once all season.
“Coach (Tim) Ripple knows what he’s doing. He puts us in the right positions all the time,” said senior lineman Bryce Batche. “The defense doesn’t mess around. If feels amazing. This is one of the best defensive performances we’ve ever had. We studied them. We were calling their plays before they even ran them.”
Richland held B-A 800-yard rusher Zach Mallon to 57 yards on 20 carries and allowed just 9 passing yards. Bellwood only made it into the Rams’ side of the field three times.
“We knew we had a tough challenge” Blue Devils coach Nick Lovrich said. “We knew they were good. We felt we’d be able to do some things, and we weren’t able to.”
Richland outgained the Blue Devils 234-40 in the first half.
Stahl put the game’s first points on the board, going over the right side for 17 yards at the 4:26 mark of the first quarter to finish off a 4-minute, 59-second drive.
The Rams converted three fourth downs on the possession, and Stahl ran for 49 yards on seven carries.
Richland increased the difference to 15 a little more than 12 minutes later when Stahl found Penna wide open on a post route for 35 yards. The drive took 10 plays and was kept alive by a 15-yard run by Stahl on fourth-and-1 from the Ram 15.
Penna threw back to Stahl for the two-point conversion.
Richland threatened to tack on another score before the intermission, but Bellwood recovered a Stahl fumble on the Devils 17 with 10 seconds to go in the second quarter.
Griffin LaRue made it 22-0, beating the defense to the pylon on a 5-yard run at 2:55 of the third quarter. The score was set up by Stahl’s 8-yard pass to Demont Johnson to move the sticks on fourth-and-1. Stahl also had a 19-yard run and a 10-yard pass to Ryan McGowan on the drive.
