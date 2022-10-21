NEW PARIS, Pa. – Facing a first-quarter deficit has been no strange occurrence to the Richland Rams recently, trailing both Bedford and Penn Cambria early before mounting a comeback and ultimately winning.
They made it 3-for-3 in comeback efforts on Friday night, wiping away an early hole to defeat the Chestnut Ridge Lions 40-14 and clinch the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title.
“It’s such a huge accomplishment and such a tough thing to do,” said Rams’ coach Brandon Bailey. “It’s a great conference with so many good teams and good coaches and I’m proud of our kids.”
Both the Lions and Rams marched into the red zone on their opening possessions, but neither came away with points to show for their respective efforts.
A 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide for the Lions before the Rams turned the ball over on downs. The game remained scoreless midway through the first quarter.
Fortunes changed for both sides the second time the offenses touched the ball, but it was the hosts drawing first blood.
On a third-and-long play from the Rams’ 15-yard line, Lions quarterback Nate Whysong floated a pass to a wide-open Jeb Emerick who scooted into the end zone to put the Lions in front 7-0 after the ensuing extra point.
Not phased in the least by falling behind, the Rams offense went back to work and leveled the score moments later.
To begin what turned out to be a big night for himself and the Rams passing game, senior quarterback Sam Penna connected with receiver Austin Yarnick for a 34-yard touchdown pass that brought the game back even.
“They gave us Cover 1 and Cover 0 and we just hit them deep,” stated Penna. “Yarnick had a great night and I have great athletes around me and they made things happen.”
After the Rams defense recovered a Lions fumble, Penna and Yarnick went back to work and gave the Rams a lead that was never relinquished the rest of the way.
Penna connected with Yarnick to convert a crucial third down then went back to his sophomore receiver on the very next play, this time hooking up for 64 yards and another Rams score, making it 14-7 in favor of the visiting side heading into halftime.
“We were concerned when they went up on us but we knew we had plenty of time to fight back,” Bailey stated. “We made the adjustments and the kids executed perfectly.”
Coming out of the break, the Rams received the kickoff the resume play and wasted little time extending their advantage on the scoreboard.
There is a common refrain that says if something isn’t broken then there is no need to fix it, and the Rams offense lived by that mantra, once again using the Penna-Yarnick connection to find the end zone.
Penna hit Yarnick on a short route then Yarnick turned upfield hit the after burners to race away from defenders for a 46-yard touchdown and a 20-6 Rams lead.
Yarnick was Penna’s go-to target all night catching eight passes for a career high 220 yards in the victory.
When asked about Yarnick, Penna heaped praise on the young receiver.
“He’s a kid that’s been working hard to earn his spot and he made plays to get open as he always does.”
Now up by two scores, the Rams could smell blood in the water and put the game away with three straight touchdown drives.
Penna tossed his fourth touchdown of the evening, this time finding fellow senior Ethan Box for a 54-yard score after a play fake fooled the Lions defense and left Box unguarded in the secondary.
Penna’s fourth touchdown pass of the game pushed the Rams lead to 26-7 and capped off a career night for the senior that saw him complete 11 passes for 286 yards in addition to the touchdowns.
Up three scores and now in the fourth quarter, the Rams turned to their running game to slam the door once and for all. That meant feeding Evan McCracken to let him do what he’s done all season long.
McCracken was bottled up early in the game as the Lions keyed on stopping the Rams running back, but the junior finally broke through in the fourth with 88 of his 139 yards coming in the final frame including touchdown runs of 4 and 28 yards that helped set the final.
Sandwiched between McCracken’s two scores was a touchdown run from Lions running back Nate Presnell, who led all rushers with 201 yards on the ground.
In the end, the valiant effort from Presnell was not enough and the Rams prevailed to capture their first conference crown since 2019.
