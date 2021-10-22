JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Amidst a steady mist falling from the sky, the Richland Rams moved closer to securing a home playoff game with a 40-0 victory over their Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Chestnut Ridge on Friday evening at Herlinger Field.
“We didn’t want tonight to be the last time these seniors came out on this field,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We knew without a win, we didn’t have a chance at that.”
It was a commanding performance from the Rams on both sides of the ball, with the offense scoring six touchdowns and racking up over 330 yards while the defense kept the Lions off the board, while producing six takeaways in the shutout victory.
After the two sides traded punts to begin the game, the Rams broke the early deadlock with a methodical nine-play, 71-yard drive capped by a 2-yard run from senior quarterback Kellan Stahl.
On the drive, the Rams running game did most of the damage, carrying seven times with Stahl, Grayden Lewis, and Evan McCracken grinding down the Lions defense.
With the lead in hand, the Rams defense did its part to keep the Lions offense in check and set up their own offense with good field position, making the task of building on that early advantage much easier.
“Tim Ripple and the defensive staff do a great job,” Bailey said. “They prepare, they watch a lot of film, they put the kids in the right positions and the kids trust they are going to be put in the right positions and they go out and execute.”
An interception by Sam Penna and fumble recovery by Aidan Thomas gave the Rams offense possession on the Lions’ side of the field on consecutive possessions, both of which resulted in end zone visits for the Rams.
Penna made his interception count with a 17-yard touchdown connection with Stahl on the first play of the second quarter, followed shortly after by a 3-yard scoring run from Lewis that helped turn the Thomas’ fumble recovery into six points.
A muffed punt by the Rams was recovered by the Lions deep in Rams’ territory but the Lions offense couldn’t muster a threat out of the good field position, turning the ball over on downs after a failed fourth-down attempt.
“Credit to Richland,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “They schemed us well and took things away from us. Credit to their coaches and kids for delivering big time.”
Firing on all cylinders and ahead 20-0 on the scoreboard, the Rams extended their lead once more before the halftime break. Lewis broke free and scored from eight yards out for his second touchdown of the first half and made it 26-0 in favor of the hosts as the teams went to the locker room.
The second half was more of the same from both sides as the Rams continued to thoroughly dominate the game on both sides of the football.
Griffin LaRue ended an early Lions threat by jumping a route and intercepting a pass that the Rams’ offense once again turned into a touchdown. Lewis completed a hat trick of touchdowns, catching a pass from Stahl then patiently weaving through the Lions defense to find the end zone.
Larue intercepted his second pass of the night on the very next possession, again resulting in another Rams’ touchdown just a few moments later. This time it was Tony DeMartino etching his name in the box score with a touchdown run and putting a stamp on an impressive senior night victory for the Rams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.