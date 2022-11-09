Two of the region’s most successful programs during the past decade will clash on Thursday night at Herlinger Field.
Top-seeded Richland (11-0) will host fourth-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (8-3) at 7 p.m. in a District 6 Class 2A semifinal game originally scheduled on Friday until a rainy weather forecast prompted the change.
“It’s a shame that somebody will be going home after Thursday night and not be playing in a district championship game,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “Both teams have been historically good in November.”
The Rams have won the past four District 6 Class 2A crowns and five overall since 2012. Richland has advanced into the state playoffs four straight years, reaching the semifinal round against Southern Columbia in 2019.
The Marauders, coming off their fourth state championship season after winning PIAA gold in Class 1A in 2021, claimed the past three District 6 titles before moving up a classification this season. Bishop Guilfoyle has won six district titles since 2014 and eight overall since 1985.
The Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rivals didn’t play this regular season, although they met in a preseason scrimmage.
“On tape, they are who we think they are,” Bailey said of the Marauders. “(Senior quarterback Karson) Kiesewetter is the reigning player of the year in 1A. (Senior back) Cooper Rother has been doing great things for them for four years.
“No. 1 (senior Anthony Cioffari), the defensive end, has been harassing people all season long. They have people filling in other roles, which makes them such a good team.”
Kiesewetter has completed 102 of 150 passes for 1,474 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. A dual threat, the quarterback also rushed for 1,066 yards and 22 TDs. Rother has 712 rushing yards and 10 TDs.
“Having the opportunity to do some film study, they aren’t much different than the previous teams that won state titles and the defending district champions,” Bailey said.
Richland junior running back Evan McCracken has 1,389 rushing yards (21 touchdowns) and 27 catches for 239 yards (six TDs). Senior quarterback Sam Penna has completed 121 of 175 passes for 1,974 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Sophomore Austin Yarnick has a team-high 38 receptions for 796 yards and 10 TDs.
Bailey said senior outside linebacker Jordan Nichols is expected to return to the lineup after missing time with an injury. Nichols has an area-high 16 sacks.
“I look for it to be a great game and it will probably come down to the fourth quarter,” Bailey said.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat.
