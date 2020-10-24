The Richland High School football team is built to adapt on offense. Veteran coach Brandon Bailey and his staff take what opposing defenses will give them.
Saturday night was no different in the fourth-seeded Rams’ 42-14 victory over fifth-seeded Central Cambria in a District 6 Class AA playoff game at Herlinger Field.
Richland established the running game in the opening quarter and built a 21-0 advantage. After throwing for only 29 yards in the first quarter, junior quarterback Kellan Stahl had 130 yards by halftime and finished 17 of 30 for 248 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
“We’re fortunate that we’ve got an all-state quarterback with some pretty good wide receivers,” Bailey said after the 6-1 Rams earned a spot against top-seeded Bellwood-Antis in the semifinal round. “It’s keeping people from stacking the box. We’re a numbers team. If we see five or six guys in the box, we’re going to run the football.
“We’ve got linemen who can make it happen and running backs who can find the holes. Once they started stacking the box, we started to throw a little bit in the second half.”
Sophomore running back Grayden Lewis gained 166 yards on 19 carries and had a 20-yard TD run and a 47-yard touchdown reception. Lewis had 80 receiving yards on two catches.
Junior receiver Griffin LaRue had five receptions for 63 yards and touchdowns of 3 and 36 yards.
Stahl connected with seven different players. Five of those had multiple catches.
“Coach Bailey’s got a well-coached, well-balanced, talented team,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor, whose 3-3 team will play at Somerset in a regular-season contest on Friday.
“They do a great job of setting the tone up front with the down guys both on the offensive and defensive lines. Then, after that they’ve got some playmakers. It makes for a tough day. You don’t have much margin for error, and we made too many mistakes tonight.”
Central Cambria netted 86 rushing yards on 34 carries, led by Hobbs Dill with 44 yards on 14 runs.
Dill also was perfect on two halfback option passes for 77 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown to Nate Wyrwas.
“Hobbs is a good athlete and we knew they are very aggressive, so we tried to take advantage of their aggressiveness,” McGregor said.
Richland has had similar success with the same play throughout this season.
“They caught our guys sleeping a few times,” Bailey said. “Credit Shane McGregor, his staff and his kids.
"His kids played really hard from beginning to end,” Bailey added. “They’re back in the playoffs. It’s been a couple years for them.”
Red Devils quarterback Ian Little completed 5 of 13 passes for 93 yards. Levi Keiper had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“We just had to come off the ball and do our thing,” said Richland 6-foot-3 senior defensive tackle Connor Rager. “We just stopped their dive game, their blast and power. If we can stop their run game, they can’t really work anything off of it.”
Richland led 14-0 in the first quarter on TDs by Lewis on a 20-yard run and LaRue via a 3-yard TD reception on fourth-and-goal.
Stahl and Lewis teamed on a 47-yard touchdown pass at 10:47 of the second quarter to make it 21-0 after an extra-point by Autumn Facci, who was perfect on six kicks.
Dill’s pass to Wyrwas put the Red Devils back in the game in the second quarter, but Stahl scored on a 1-yard run 5:49 before halftime.
“When we picked up early on, 28-7, we knew we had them,” Rager said.
LaRue’s 36-yard TD reception and Sam Penna’s 25-yard TD catch put a running clock into motion with 3:16 left before the Red Devils’ Keiper scored.
“I told our guys, that’s the gold standard,” McGregor said of Richland. “They’ve had success. They’ve been through it. They’re a very good team. We’re aspiring to be that. We’ve got to try to match that.”
